Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips MP vs MUM Round 3, Group D Match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai 2.00 PM IST:

Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube may join Mumbai, but it is not sure. After defeating Mizoram and Haryana, Mumbai are on the top of the group and would like to keep it that way when they lock horns with Madhya Pradesh at Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

TOSS – The toss between Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai will take place at 1.30 PM (IST).

Time: 2.00 PM IST.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Naman Ojha, Aditya Tare

Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav (C), Jay Bista, Siddhesh Lad, Parth Sahani

All-rounders – Venkatesh Iyer, Ankit Sharma

Bowlers – Tushar Deshpande (VC), Dhawal Kulkarni, Ishwar Pandey

Probable Playing XIs

Madhya Pradesh: Naman Ojha (C & WK), Ashutosh Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Parth Sahani, Venkatesh Iyer, Anand Bais, Ankit Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Gaurav Yadav, Saransh Jain, Ishwar Pandey.

Mumbai: Jay Bista, Aditya Tare (WK), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Siddhesh Lad, Dhrumil Matkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Dhawal Kulkarni, Sujit Nayak, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Ranjane.

SQUADS

Madhya Pradesh: Naman Ojha (C & WK), Ashutosh Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Parth Sahani, Venkatesh Iyer, Anand Bais, Ankit Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Gaurav Yadav, Saransh Jain, Ishwar Pandey, Avesh Khan, Mihir Hirwani, Abhishek Bhandari, Rishabh Chouhan

Mumbai: Jay Bista, Aditya Tare (WK), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Siddhesh Lad, Dhrumil Matkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Dhawal Kulkarni, Sujit Nayak, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Ranjane, Parikshit Valsangkar, Kruthik Hanagavadi

