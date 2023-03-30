Home

Sports

Madrid Masters Badminton: Kidmabi Srikanth Beats B Sai Praneeth To Enter Quarterfinals

Madrid Masters Badminton: Kidmabi Srikanth Beats B Sai Praneeth To Enter Quarterfinals

Kidambi Srikanth defeated compatriot B Sai Praneeth 21-15, 21-12. He will next face Japan's Kenta Nishimoto.

Kidambi Srikanth will next play Kenta Nishimoto. (Image: Twitter)

Madrid: Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the men’s singles quarterfinals of Madrid Masters badminton tournament with a straight game win over compatriot B Sai Praneeth on Thursday.

World no. 21 Srikanth, seeded fifth, got the better of his 49th ranked Indian compatriot 21-15, 21-12 in a second round match. However, a tough contest awaits the former world No. 1 in the quarterfinals as he is pitted against top seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan.

You may like to read

Nishimoto was handed a walkover by France’s Arnaud Merkle in their second round contest. Kiran George, Priyanshu Rajawat and Sameer Verma are the other Indian shuttlers in fray in men’s singles.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.