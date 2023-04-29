Home

Madrid Open: Daniil Medvedev Starts His Campaign With Win Against Andrea Vavassori

Medvedev stayed patient against the World No. 164 Vavassori, notching a late break of serve in each set to complete an 82-minute triumph.

Madrid: World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev made a rock-solid start to his Madrid Open campaign with a 6-4, 6-3 win against Italian qualifier Andrea Vavassori, here on Saturday.

Vavassori had claimed the biggest win of his career against Andy Murray in the first round at the Caja Magica, but the second-seeded Medvedev’s combination of huge serving and relentless baseline hitting proved a step too far for the Italian.

“I played well today. I felt good,” said Medvedev, who saved all three break points he faced in his second-round win.

“There were some tight moments in the match, but when we had rallies from the baseline, I felt like many times I was in control. I’m really happy about my level,” he added.

With the win, Medvedev improved to 2-3 in Madrid, where he also reached the third round in 2021. Despite frequently acknowledging he does not feel his most comfortable on clay, the 19-time tour-level titlist hopes his opening victory can be the foundation for a bigger run in the Spanish capital.

“I just want to play my best. Sure, everyone is saying here I should like it a little bit more than other clay courts because the serve goes a bit faster, the court is faster. So far I haven’t done well in Madrid, but today was a great match and I just hope for more matches like this in the next two weeks,” said Medvedev.

The 27-year-old is now 32-4 for the year. He is chasing his fifth tour-level trophy of the season in Madrid, where he now prepares for a third-round clash against another qualifier, Alexander Shevchenko.

