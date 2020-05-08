With the confirmation that Germany’s top-flight football competition Bundesliga will be resuming action from the second-half of this month but without fans, the rest of the sporting world is expected to follow the suit. Also Read - Can COVID-19 Transmit Through Sex? China Finds Virus in Semen of Six Men

Sports events across the world have either been cancelled or postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Cricket may also return in front of empty stands to ensure bio-secure environment.

India captain Virat Kohli admits the possibility of such scenario happening. “It’s quite a possible situation, it might happen,” Kohli said on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected.

But he isn’t sure how players are going to react to empty stands and the electric atmosphere of a packed house will be absent. “I honestly don’t know how everyone is going to take that because we all are used to playing in front of so many passionate fans, I know it will be played at a very good intensity but that feeling of the crowd connecting with the players and the tension of the game where everyone goes through it in the stadium, those emotions are very difficult to recreate,” the 31-year-old said.

” Things will still go on, but I doubt that one will feel that magic happening inside because of the atmosphere that was created. We will play sports how it is supposed to be played, but those magical moments will be difficult to come by,” he added.

Several players have expressed their thoughts on the prospect of fans being banned for some time saying that it will be strange but eventually they will adjust to it.

There are talks of even the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia later this year being played in empty venues.