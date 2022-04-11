Ravichandran Ashwin Wins Hearts After Getting Retired-out vs Lucknow Super Giants: This year’s IPL 2022 has been nothing short of dramatic in the first couple of weeks with some unknown names coming to the fore and making the headlines for all the right reasons. But the world is quite acquainted with the new Royals recruit Ravichandran Ashwin and his brilliant interpretation of the laws of the game. And it gave enough reason for the Royals’ director of cricket and head coach, Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara to be mighty pleased with the India off-spinner.Also Read - IPL 2022, SRH vs GT LIVE Cricket Score, Match 21: Sunrisers Hyderabad Face Tricky Gujarat Titans Test

Ashwin retired himself out, in a way sacrificing his wicket after rebuilding the Royals’ innings with Shimron Hetmyer – at a time when his team were in a spot of bother, having lost four wickets with not too many on the board. Ashwin walked off with roughly 10 balls left in the innings and the move paid off as Riyan Parag and Hetmyer were able to add 28 runs for the Royals in 8 balls. Also Read - IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Match 21 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

“Ashwin himself was asking from the field as well, and we had discussed it just before that, as to what we would do. I thought the way Ashwin handled that situation, walking in (in the 10th over) under pressure, the way he batted to support the team. And then finally, (he) sacrificed himself in terms of being retired out, (which) was just magnificent,” said Sangakkara. Also Read - BCCI Apex Council to Review Probe Committee's Report on Wriddhiman Saha-Boria Majumder Case

“And then he went out in the field and backed it up with an excellent, excellent bowling effort,” he added.

FULL HIGHLIGHTS: RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS IPL 2022 | ASHWIN RETIRED OUT

What Does The Law State:

If a batter retires for any reason other than (injury or illness) … the innings of that batter may be resumed only with the consent of the opposing captain. If for any reason his/her innings is not resumed, that batter is to be recorded as ‘Retired – out’