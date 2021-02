MAH vs HIM Dream11 Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD

Maharashtra vs Himachal Pradesh Dream11 Team Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s MAH vs HIM at KL Saini Ground, Jaipur: In the match of Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD, Maharashtra will take on Himachal Pradesh at the KL Saini Ground, Jaipur, on Monday. The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD MAH vs HIM match will start at 9 AM IST – February 21. The excitement of the ODI cricket continues with Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Maharashtra will lock horns with Rishi Dhawan’s Himachal Pradesh in the crucial contest. Here is the Vijay Hazare Trophy Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and MAH vs HIM Dream11 Team Prediction, MAH vs HIM Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, MAH vs HIM Probable XIs Vijay Hazare Trophy, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Himachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra, Fantasy Playing Tips – Vijay Hazare Trophy. Also Read - DEL vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi vs Mumbai at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur at 9 AM IST February 21 Sunday

TOSS: The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD toss between Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh will take place at 08:30 AM IST. Also Read - Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ishan Kishan Powers Jharkhand to Massive Win Over Madhya Pradesh; Jagadeesan Shines as Tamil Nadu Beat Punjab

Time: 09:00 AM IST Also Read - Ishan Kishan Blasts 94-Ball 173 Ahead of IPL 2021; Shatters Several Records

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur.

MAH vs HIM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Prashant Chopra, Nikhil Naik

Batsmen – Rahul Tripathi (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Kedar Jadhav

All-Rounders – Rishi Dhawan, Azim Kazi, N Gangta

Bowlers – Mayank Dagar, Vaibhav Arora, T Singh

MAH vs HIM Probable Playing XIs

Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Nikhil Naik, Rahul Tripathi, Ankit Bawne, Kedar Jadhav, Azim Kazi, Naushad Shaikh, Tajinder Singh, Satyajeet Bachhav, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Pradeep Dadhe.

Himachal Pradesh: Prashant Chopra (wk), Abhimanyu Rana, Ravi Thakur, Ekant Sen, Rishi Dhawan (c), Digvijay Rangi, Nikhil Gangta, Ayush Jamwal, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar, Pankaj Jasiwal

MAH vs HIM Squads

Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Nikhil Naik, Rahul Tripathi, Ankit Bawne, Kedar Jadhav, Azim Kazi, Naushad Shaikh, Tajinder Singh, Satyajeet Bachhav, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Pradeep Dadhe, Jagdish Zope, Divyang Himganekar, Vishant More, Swapnil Gugale, Manoj Ingale, Shamshuzama Kazi, Mukesh Choudhary, Yash Kshirsagar, Ranjeet Nikam, Yash Nahar, Ashay Palkar

Himachal Pradesh: Prashant Chopra (wk), Abhimanyu Rana, Ravi Thakur, Ekant Sen, Rishi Dhawan (c), Digvijay Rangi, Nikhil Gangta, Ayush Jamwal, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar, Pankaj Jasiwal, Amit Kumar, Ankush Bains, Ankush Bedi, Ankit Kalsi, Arpit Guleria, Naveen Kanwar, Prikshit Kashyap, Praveen Thakur, Sidharth Sharma, Akash Vasisht, V Sharma

Check Dream11 Prediction/ VID Dream11 Team/AND Dream11 Team/ Maharashtra Dream11 Player List/ Himachal Pradesh Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Vijay Hazare Trophy/ Online Cricket Tips and more.