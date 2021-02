MAH vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD

Maharashtra vs Mumbai Dream11 Team Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s MAH vs MUM at KL Saini Ground.: In a match of Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD, Maharashtra will take on Mumbai at the KL Saini Ground, on Tuesday. The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD MAH vs MUM match will start at 9 AM IST – February 21. The excitement of the ODI cricket continues with Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Maharashtra will lock horns with Shreyas’s Mumbai in the crucial contest. Here is the Vijay Hazare Trophy Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips and MAH vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction, MAH vs MUM Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODI game, MAH vs MUM Probable XIs Vijay Hazare Trophy, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Mumbai vs Maharashtra, Fantasy Playing Tips – Vijay Hazare Trophy. Also Read - Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sreesanth Claims Five-Wicket Haul as Kerala Beat Uttar Pradesh

TOSS: The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD toss between Maharashtra and Mumbai will take place at 08:30 AM IST. Also Read - TN vs AND Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD 2021 Elite Group B: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Tamil Nadu vs Andhra Pradesh at Holkar Stadium at 9 AM IST February 22 Monday

Time: 09:00 AM IST Also Read - Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Roundup: Prithvi Shaw Stars as Mumbai Beat Delhi, Rahul Tewatia's Blitz Went in Vain For Haryana

Venue: KL Saini Ground.

MAH vs MUM My Dream11 Team

N Naik, P Shaw, R Gaikwad (VC), S Iyer (C), K Jadhav, R Hangargekar, A Kazi, S Yadav, D Kulkarni, S Bachhav and T Deshpande

MAH vs MUM Probable Playing XIs

Maharashtra: R Gaikwad (C), Y Nahar, N Shaikh, K Jadhav, A Kazi, N Naik (WK), S Bachhav, M Choudhary, R Hangargekar and P Dadhe

Mumbai: Y Jaiswal, P Shaw, S Iyer (C), S Yadav, S Dube, A Tare (WK), D Kulkarni, S Khan, S Mulani, T Deshpande and A Attarwala

MAH vs MUM Squads

Maharashtra: Nikhil Naik, Kedar Jadhav, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Azim Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Shamshuzama Kazi, Manoj Ingale, Naushad Shaikh, Divyang Hinganekar, Pradeep Dadhe, Ranjit Nikam, Taranjit Singh, Vishant More, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dhanraj Pardeshi, Swapnil Gugale, Jagdish Zope, Mukesh Choudhary, Sunny Pandit

Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Akhil Herwadkar, Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Chinmay Sutar, Aditya Tare, Hardik Tamore, Shivam Dube, Aakash Parkar, Atif Attarwala, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Sairaj Patil, Sujit Nayak, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Siddharth Raut, and Mohit Awasthi.

