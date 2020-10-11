Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Mahmudullah XI vs Najmul XI Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh ODD 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's MAH-XI vs NAJ XI at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium: In the first match of Bangladesh One Day Cup 2020, Mahmudullah XI will take on Najmul XI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday – October 11. The BCB President's Cup MAH-XI vs NAJ XI match will begin at 1 PM IST. It's an excellent opportunity for both the teams to show their talent and prove that they are ready for a place in the national side. Both teams have talented international stars in their line-ups. Since it is a 50-over format, both the batters and bowlers might get some advantage of the conditions. A tough battle between on the cards as the two teams are evenly balanced on paper.

TOSS: The Bangladesh ODD match toss between Mahmudullah XI and Najmul XI will take place at 1 PM (IST) – October 11 in India.

Time: 1 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim (C), Litton Das

Batsmen: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Imrul Kayes, Shabbir Rahaman

All-rounders: Soumya Sarkar, Al-Amin Hossain, Mahmudullah (VC)

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Afif Hossain, S Islam

MAH-XI vs NAJ XI Probable Playing XIs

Mahmudullah XI: Liton Das, Sabbir-Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Rubel Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Mehidy Hasan-Mirza, Mohammad Naim-Sheikh, Abu Hider.

Najmul XI: Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain-Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Parvez-Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Nayeem Hasan.

MAH-XI vs NAJ XI Squads

Mahmudullah XI: Md Mahmud Ullah (C), Naim Sheikh, Litton Das, Mominul Haque, Mahmudul Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shabbir Rahaman, Imrul Kayes, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Rubel Hossain, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Nipun, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rakibul Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob.

Najmul XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hasan, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Ridoy, Irfan Sukkur, Pervez Hossain Emon, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammed Al-Amin Hossain, Abu Jayed Rahi, Muqidul Islam Mugdho, Nayeem Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain.

