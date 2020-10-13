Dream11 Team Prediction

MAH-XI vs TAM XI Bangladesh ODD 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Mahmudullah XI vs Tamim XI One-day Match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium 1 PM IST October 13 Tuesday:

In the third match of Bangladesh One Day Cup 2020, Mahmudullah XI will take on Tamim XI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday – October 13. The BCB President’s Cup MAH-XI vs TAM XI match will begin at 1 PM IST. It’s an excellent opportunity for both the teams to show their talent and prove that they are ready for a place in the national side. Both teams have talented international stars in their line-ups. Since it is a 50-over format, both the batters and bowlers might get some advantage of the conditions. A tough battle between on the cards as the two teams are evenly balanced on paper.

TOSS: The Bangladesh ODD match toss between Mahmudullah XI and Tamim XI will take place at 1 PM (IST) – October 11 in India.

Time: 1 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Liton Das

Batters – Tamim Iqbal, Sabbir Rahman, Imrul Kayes (VC)

All-Rounders – Mahmudullah (C), Shahadat Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain

Bowlers – Mustafizur Rahman, Raqibul Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam

SQUADS

Tamim XI:

Mohammad Mithun, Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidi Hasan Rana/Khaled Ahmed, Mahadi Hasan, Mahidul Islam, Akbar Ali, Tanzid Hasan, Shafiqul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mehidi Hasan Rana/Khaled Ahmed.

Mahmudullah XI:

Md Mahmud Ullah (C), Naim Sheikh, Litton Das, Mominul Haque, Mahmudul Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shabbir Rahaman, Imrul Kayes, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Rubel Hossain, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Nipun, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rakibul Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob.

