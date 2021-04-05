Maharashtra government’s latest order to impose total lockdown during weekends in wake of rising coronavirus cases in the state has put up a big question mark over the IPL 2021 matches scheduled to be held in Mumbai. However, according to various media reports, BCCI and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) are confident the original schedule will remain unaffected. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Tests Coronavirus Negative, Says '14 Din Ka Vanvaas Khatam'

Post a cabinet meeting held Sunday afternoon, the state government decided to impose night curfew from 8 pm IST to 7 am IST and weekend lockdown from 8 pm IST on Friday to 7 am IST on Monday. MCA, though, claims it has been assured by city municipal commissioner that IPL matches will not be impacted due to the latest measures taken to tackle the spread of the deadly virus.

"We have had a call from the city municipal commissioner," Cricbuzz quoted an MCA office-bearer as saying. "The association has been assured that the lockdown measures will have no impact on the IPL games. The other cricketing activities will, however, have to be immediately stopped.

All cricket activities which are part of bio-secure bubble will be permitted to go-ahead while others outside it will have to be stopped. “Any cricket activity that is part of a bio-secure bubble will be permitted uninterrupted,” the official added.

On Saturday, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said IPL matches in Mumbai will go ahead as planned citing how the event was held in UAE last year.

“Lockdown in a way will be better since not many people will be around. So it will be restricted to few people who will undergo regular tests inside the bio-bubble,” Sourav told The Telegraph. “The IPL matches will be held in Mumbai. Once you are in a bubble nothing happens. Even in the UAE last season, there were a few such incidents in the lead-up to the event but once the tournament started everything was fine.”

A total of 10 matches are to be played in Mumbai with four of them on the weekends.