Jiri Vesely entered the men’s singles semi-finals of the ongoing third edition of Maharashtra Open with a three-set win over Ilya Ivashka at the Mhalunge Balewadi Stadium in Pune on Friday.

The 26-year-old Vesely lost the first set 6-2 before rebounding to win the second set 6-1 and draw level in the contest.

The decider turned out to be a close affair which went into a tie-break. Former World No. 35 Vesely, who had upset world no. 1 Novak Djokovic at the Monte Carlo in 2016, won the third set 7-6 (13-11) to enter the last-four.

“It was a very close match. I think I was definitely lucky. I felt he deserved it more than I do at the end of the match. We both were very nervous,” Vesely told reporters after the match.

In another hard-fought quarter-finals match, second-seed Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania recovered well after the first set setback to register 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 victory against Japan’s Yuichi Sugita.

Andre Goransson and Christopher Rungkat overcame Romain Arneodo and Andre Begemann 6-4, 7-6 (7-1) in the first doubles semi-finals on Friday.

India’s sole hope for the title in South Asia’s only ATP Tour tournament, the in-form pair of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja will face third seeded Jonathan Erich and Andrei Vasilevski in the second doubles semi-finals on Saturday. The duo entered last-4 with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Leander Paes and Matthew Ebden on Thursday.

Results: (Singles quarter-finals) Jiri Vesely (CZE) bt Ilya Ivashka (BLR) 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (13-11); Ricardas Berankis (LTU) bt Yuichi Sugita (JPN) 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.

(Doubles semi-finals) Andre Goransson and Christopher Rungkat bt Romain Arneodo and Andre Begemann 6-4, 7-6 (7-1).