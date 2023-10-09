Home

Maheesh Theekshana Likely To Play In Sri Lanka vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 Clash: Report

Theekshana was out of the first clash which was played against South Africa in Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Theekshana is on the road to recovery from a hamstring injury.

Maheesh Theekshana Will Likely To Play In Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 Clash

New Delhi: Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana will likely to feature in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 clash against Pakistan which will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad on October 10 at 2 PM IST.

“Maheesh Theekshana will be Available for Sri Lanka’s game against Pakistan in Hyderabad” reported Revv Sportz.

Pakistan are traditionally good against spinners but Babar Azam and Co. would take the likes of Maheesh Theekshana and the promising Dunith Wellalage lightly at their peril.

Both spinners, though, went for plenty of runs in the 102-run hammering by South Africa in Delhi.

Stationed in the city for over 10 days now and having already played a few matches, including the two warm-up games, Pakistan are aware of the conditions at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.

But still, they were troubled by the bowlers from the Netherlands in their tournament opener, at one stage being reduced to 38/3 before Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel joined forces to steady the innings and lift them to 286 all out with an over to spare.

Had it not been for handy knocks from Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan, the Pakistanis wouldn’t have crossed even 280. These are among the things the 1992 champions would not like to repeat against the Sri Lankans who are expected to offer stronger resistance than the Dutch.

Even as their top-order failed against an Associate nation, Pakistan must be quite happy with the manner in which Shakeel went about his task in his first World Cup game.

In the company of senior partner Rizwan, Shakeel showed clarity and calmness as they rescued the team after the top-order failure in a match that will be remembered more for Bas de Leede’s all-round heroics than any other performance.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

