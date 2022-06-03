Colombo: Former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardena is regarded as one of the greatest white-ball players ever. At his peak, he scored big runs and won innumerable games for Sri Lanka. During his playing days, he faced many fast bowlers. While he got the better of most, Jaywardena recently revealed the toughest bowler he faced. The ex-Sri Lankan had no doubt in naming Wasim Akram.Also Read - Eng vs NZ 1st Test Highlights, Day 2 Scorecard: Mitchell-Blundell Unbeaten 180-run Stand Puts Visitors Ahead At Stumps

Jayawardena said 'Hands down, Wasim Akram'.

"Hands down, Wasim Akram. I made my debut when it was his [Akram's] peak or the backend of his career. It was a nightmare to face him as it was tough because he is challenging you with the new ball, doesn't matter what format it is. He had a really quick-arm action and he had the ability to beat you any time of the day," Jayawardene said while speaking on ICC's digital show – The ICC Review.

Akram’s ability to bowl with the same intensity throughout a Test match is what impressed Jayawardene the most.

“He [Akram] would run in with the same intensity at the end of the second day’s play as he would at the first ball of the match,” he further mentioned.

During his career spanning over two decades, Akram picked up 414 wickets in 104 Tests apart from his 502 dismissals in 356 ODI games. Also, what made Akram lethal was his ability to make the ball reverse when it was old. The Pakistani is considered as one of the legends of the game.