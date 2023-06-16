Home

Sports

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Spends Quality Time With Childhood Friends Post Knee Surgery | WATCH PIC

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Spends Quality Time With Childhood Friends Post Knee Surgery | WATCH PIC

MS Dhoni recently underwent a knee surgery in Mumbai on his left leg. He played the entire IPL 2023 with the injury.

MS Dhoni (2nd from L) poses with his friends in Ranchi. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Following his knee surgery post Indian Premier League triumph last month, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen spending time with his childhood friends in Ranchi on Friday, the picture of which has gone viral on social media.

In the picture, Dhoni is seen wearing a printed shirt-trouser set along with three of his friends.

MS Dhoni with his friends at Ranchi – A beautiful picture. pic.twitter.com/bd3xEU0jxk — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 16, 2023

The former India captain recently had a surgery on his left knee in Mumbai, days after leading Chennai Super Kings to their fifth Indian Premier League title last month. His surgery went successful and is currently undergoing rehab at him home in Ranchi.

You may like to read

With CSK defeating Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final, Dhoni also equalled Rohit Sharma’s record of winning five titles as a captain with a single franchise. Since the start of IPL 2023, rumours floated that Dhoni might hang up his gloves after the season. He himself hinted at retirement on few occasions during the tournament.

However, the 40-year-old quashed all rumours and stated he still has six to seven months to decide on his future with CSK. “Circumstantially if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say “Thank you very much”, but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least 1 more season of IPL,” Dhoni said after winning IPL 2023.

“A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it’s not easy for me but that’s a gift. The way they’ve shown their love and affection, I think that’s something I need to do for them,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.