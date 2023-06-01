Home

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery In Mumbai Post IPL 2023 Triumph

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was suffering from a knee problem in IPL 2023 and played most of the tournament with a knee cap on.

MS Dhoni with CSK teammate Ravindra Jadeja pose with IPL 2023 trophy. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni underwent a successful knee surgery in Mumbai on Thursday and will be staying in the hospital for a couple of days before being discharged. Dhoni just led CSK to their fifth Indian Premier League title on May 30.

Based on a Cricbuzz report, Dhoni underwent a key-hole surgery and sounded fine after the operation. “I spoke to him after the operation. I cannot explain what the surgery is about but we have been told it is a key-hole surgery. He sounded fine in our conversation,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan was quoted as saying.

Dhoni was operated by Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, who is a sports medicine specialist and had previously operated Rishabh Pant for a similar problem. Dhoni got admitted to the hospital on Wednesday evening.

Chennai Super Kings team doctor Dr Madhu Thottappil is also in Mumbai to oversee Dhoni’s treatment. Although it is yet to be known how many days Dhoni would take to recover but he is expected to be up and running in the next two months.

Meanwhile, Dhoni equalled Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma on five IPL titles as captain on Tuesday after CSK defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets by DLS method in a rain-hit final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Dhoni has been playing the whole IPL 2023 with a right knee cap and batted as less as possible in the matches to avoid running between wickets. While there has been innumerous reports Dhoni taking retirement after IPL 2023, the former Indian captain promised to come back next year.

“This is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say “Thank you very much”, but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least 1 more season of IPL,” he said after the win.

“A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it’s not easy for me but that’s a gift. The way they’ve shown their love and affection, I think that’s something I need to do for them,” he added.

