Veteran Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni faced a lot of criticism and condemnation due to his slow inning in the ICC World Cup 2019. The cricket universe feels that the wicketkeeper-batsman has reached the twilight of his career and should peacefully call it a day. While the speculations have been widely emerging from all corners, recently a media report came out in which Dhoni’s childhood coach Keshav Banerjee was heard opening up about the cricketer’s potential retirement plan.

After visiting the cricketer’s house on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, Banerjee spoke to a reporter. Though Dhoni has not spoken directly to him about his retirement, the coach revealed that his parents are echoing the voice of many others in asking their son to retire from the game. He said, “Dhoni’s parents told me that the entire media is saying that he should retire, and we feel they are right.”

On being asked what was their reason behind urging their son to retire, Banerjee cited that his parents are tired of managing his big house and want him to take over now. However, coach Banerjee, like a true teacher and an ardent fan, countered with Dhoni’s parents and told them he should play for another year and not think about retirement before next year’s ICC World T20. “I told them if you people can manage for so many years, stick along for one more,” said Banerjee.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni faced the heat of fans and pundits owing to his slow knocks in the recently-concluded multi-nation tournament. However, it could well be argued that the conditions in England did not allow power-hitting in every game. Also, given India’s shaky and impotent middle-order someone had to take the role of extending the batting by keeping hold of one end. That is exactly what Dhoni did and after India’s top three, which ranks among one of the best top threes in the world, the wicket-keeper was India’s leading run-scorer in the tournament. Every time the esteemed Indian top-three failed Dhoni held one end firmly to see India to a commendable total.