India cricketer Hardik Pandya who is popular among his fans and is an avid social media follower posted a throwback picture featuring the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni and his daughter Ziva. In the picture that was taken not so long back, Pandya and Dhoni can be seen holding Ziva’s hand. It is a cute picture and fans are thrilled after Pandya posted it.

MS Dhoni’s wife who is close to the Indian team members and the allrounder reacted to it as she commented on it. Her comment read, “Awww Hardik Pandya, you know you have a home in Ranchi too, right?”

It was heartwarming to also see Pandya’s rumoured girlfriend Natasa Stankovic liked the post.

Here is the screenshot of Sakshi’s comment:

The junior Pandya has been spotted on quite a few occasions with Dhoni and his family. Recently, he enjoyed a pool session with ‘Baby Shark’ Ziva and Dhoni at the latter’s residence in Ranchi.

Hardik Pandya successfully underwent lower back surgery in the UK. After the surgery, he took to Instagram and shared a video where he can be seen taking help to walk while in another clip he was seen on a wheelchair while going back to the hotel.

“His surgery was successful. We will know in two weeks’ time. Ideally, we want him in every format,” said India coach Ravi Shastri after Hardik’s successful surgery.

Hardik would hope to join the side soon after the recovery. He had picked up the injury during the Asia Cup last year and played through it during the World Cup.