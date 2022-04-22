New Delhi: MS Dhoni’s exciting knock against Mumbai Indians (MI) last night took cricket fans across the country back 11 years when he hit the famous six to win India a World Cup after decades. “Dhoni finishes off in style”, the words still echo in every Indian’s ears and heart.Also Read - IPL 2022: MI's Rohit Sharma And CSK's Ravindra Jadeja Hilarious Banter At Toss Goes Viral | Watch Video

Congratulating Dhoni for his cracking unbeaten 28 off 18 balls, Anand Mahindra drew a parallel between 'Captain Cool's' name and the name of his company. He tweeted, "Well, I can say is that I'm glad we have the letter MAHI in Mahi-ndra! #MSDhoni Awesome Finish."

Well, all I can say is that I’m glad we have the letters MAHI in Mahi-ndra! 💪🏽😃 #MSDhoni Awesome finish. https://t.co/FNv6u89zRA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 21, 2022

For the unversed, MS Dhoni brought Chennai Super Kings (CSK) the victory by hitting 16 off the last four balls of the match. He took Jaydev Unadkat for a ride with 2 doubles, a six and a four to ‘finish it off in style’, yet again. Mumbai Indians (MI) are having their worst IPL season ever with 7 straight losses.

The match at DY Patil Stadium was Mumbai’s to win after a precipitous fall of wickets, before Dhoni entered the ground, gleaming his bat like a sword. CSK were chasing a target of 156 runs, thanks to T Varma’s unbeaten 51 and Suryakumar Yadav’s 32. But as we all know, the match is never over when MSD is on the pitch. He proved it right, once again.