Kolkata: Known for her dynamic leadership and bold statements, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra is truly the modern politician. On Monday, the MP took to her social media page and created a massive buzz. She posted a couple of pictures of her playing football in a saree. In the first picture, she is kicking the ball, while she plays goalkeeper in the next. While playing football in a saree is rather difficult, Mahua did it in style and is now winning applause from her fans.Also Read - TMC MP Mahua Moitra Plays Football Wearing Saree & Sneakers, Shares Pictures
“Fun moments from the final of the Krishnanagar MP Cup Tournament 2022. And yes, I play in saree,” the MP wrote. Also Read - Nandigram Cooperative Body Election: BJP Wins 11 Out of 12 Seats in Bhekutia Samabay Krishi Samity
Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Says Not Against Democratic Protests, Accuses BJP Of Bringing People From Outside
Here is how fans reacted to the pictures:
It is no secret that Mahua is fond of the game. She was spotted playing football while celebrating the ‘Khela Hobe Dibas’ and organised matches across West Bengal to promote sports. She truly is the next-gen politician who believes in staying fit.