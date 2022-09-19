Kolkata: Known for her dynamic leadership and bold statements, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra is truly the modern politician. On Monday, the MP took to her social media page and created a massive buzz. She posted a couple of pictures of her playing football in a saree. In the first picture, she is kicking the ball, while she plays goalkeeper in the next. While playing football in a saree is rather difficult, Mahua did it in style and is now winning applause from her fans.Also Read - TMC MP Mahua Moitra Plays Football Wearing Saree & Sneakers, Shares Pictures

“Fun moments from the final of the Krishnanagar MP Cup Tournament 2022. And yes, I play in saree,” the MP wrote. Also Read - Nandigram Cooperative Body Election: BJP Wins 11 Out of 12 Seats in Bhekutia Samabay Krishi Samity

Fun moments from the final of the Krishnanagar MP Cup Tournament 2022. And yes, I play in a saree. pic.twitter.com/BPHlb275WK — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 19, 2022

Here is how fans reacted to the pictures:

Ma’am in first pic: In football we say Thudda marna (hitting with toe) , Hope your toe is fine 🙂 aur samajh nhi aaya Googles pehan ke Kaun khelta Hai football bhai? — Ankit Dwivedi (@Ballu_Bata_Zara) September 19, 2022

Full of energy, @MahuaMoitra di — Ningombam Bupenda Meitei (@BupendaMeitei) September 19, 2022

That’s wonderful 🤩 you are very admirable 🇮🇳👏 — Amit N (@AmitN11254390) September 19, 2022

Football & Saree are tough competetor but you made it look easy.😊 — Desi (@malang676) September 19, 2022

It is no secret that Mahua is fond of the game. She was spotted playing football while celebrating the ‘Khela Hobe Dibas’ and organised matches across West Bengal to promote sports. She truly is the next-gen politician who believes in staying fit.