Manipur’s Maisnam Meiraba displayed a fine show as Indians began their singles campaign on a good note at the 21st edition of BWF World Junior Championships in Kazan, Russia on Monday.

Meiraba, seeded seventh in the tournament, got a first-round bye and defeated Romania’s Teodor Cioroboiu 21-4, 21-3. The junior world number 10 took less than 15 minutes to wrap up the game and move to the round of 64 at the championships.

Meanwhile, Satish Karunakaran comfortably beat his Ugandan opponent Samuel Wasswa 21-6, 21-5 while Pranav Rao Gandham crushed Armenia’s Arman Vardanyan 21-10, 21-6 in his first-round match. The duo adopted an aggressive approach and hardly broke a sweat to win their respective matches to move to the round of 64.

In the boys’ singles, reigning U-17 boys single national champion Rohan Gurbani beat Latvia’s Alens Zandovskis 21-6 21-3 in a 16-minute match. At the previous edition, Lakshya Sen had brought home a bronze medal. Saina Nehwal remains India’s only gold medalist in the World Junior Championships.