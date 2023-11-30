Home

Major Blow To T20 World Cup 2024 Organisers As Dominica Pulls Out From Hosting Games

The ICC in September had confirmed 10 venues across West Indies and USA who will be hosting T20 World Cup 2024 games.

The Windsor Park in Dominica was slated to host four T20 World Cup 2-24 matches.

New Delhi: In a major setback to the organisers, Dominica pulled out from hosting any T20 World Cup 2024 matches, the Government of Dominica announced on Thursday in a media statement. The T20 World Cup 2024 will be jointly hosted by USA and West Indies. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had announced the confirmed venues in September.

“The Government of Dominica expressed its interest to host a number of these prestigious games at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium (WPSS), and subsequently, Dominica was shortlisted as a Host Country for one group stage match and two games in the Super 8 stage of the tournament, subject to the attainment of various obligations as set out in a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU),” the release read.

“Several tangible actions were taken both at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium and at the Benjamin’s Park including the commencement of upgrading and enhancement of the practice and match venues, various assessments and the creation of additional pitches where necessary.

Government of Dominica pulls out of hosting games at the T20 World Cup pic.twitter.com/qxUXSwd1iT — Caribbean Cricket Podcast (@CaribCricket) November 30, 2023

However, the implementation timelines submitted by the various contractors revealed that it would not be possible to complete these works within the stipulated timeframe before the commencement of the tournament. As a result, a decision was taken not to host any of the matches in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 as it would not be prudent for the Government of Dominica to commit to hosting these games,” it added.

The Windsor Park in Dominica was in talks to host the India vs England encounter besides the semifinal. With Dominica now pulling out, the matches will likely be divided among the nine other venues. The ICC September 22 had confirmed Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, St Lucia, Trinidad & Tobago, and St Vincent, The Grenadines, Grand Prairie in Dallas, Broward County in Florida and Nassau County in New York as venues for T20 World Cup 2024.

