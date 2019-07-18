In a change of scenario at the BCCI, the Committee of Advisors (CoA) directed on Thursday that the chairman of selectors will replace the general secretary or the CEO to convene the selection meetings. The CoA further stated that for the overseas tours the administrative manager will be the convenor of the meetings.

In a fresh set of directives, it has been clearly stated that the secretary, from now on, will not be allowed to attend any selection meetings and for clearance of replacements in the team his approval will not be needed.

As the selection committee came directly under the jurisdiction of the secretary his position has now become redundant. The move by CoA is in accordance with the spirit of Lodha reforms which has clearly mandated that the selection and other cricketing matters be handled by specialists only.

“The Committee of Administrators have been informed that the practice of the Hon. Secretary convening and attending selection committee meetings has continued even after the New BCCI Constitution has become effective. Further, it is learnt that the selection committees continue to address emails to Hon. Secretary to seek his approval in relation to any change or replacement in the team(s). Similarly, the selection committees continue to address e-mails to the Hon. Secretary seeking his approval on travel arrangements and posting for selectors to watch and attend cricket matches,” the CoA was quoted by PTI.

Also, to make sure that all the cricketing affairs in BCCI are carried in consonance with the new BCCI constitution and the orders passed by the Supreme Court the CoA has decided, “Except on Overseas Tours, the Chairpersons of the respective Selection Committees shall convene the meetings of the Selection Committees viz. (i) Men’s Selection Committee, (ii) Junior Selection Committee and (iii) Women’s Selection Committee. On Overseas Tours the Administrative Manager shall convene the meetings in accordance with the relevant provision of the New BCCI Constitution. Neither any officer bearer nor the CEO shall attend any Cricket Committee meetings.”

As per the new directives, the general secretary or the CEO should only be limited to handle matters like the travel arrangements and other related issues for the cricket staffs. “The CEO will make the travel arrangement and other arrangements required for travel and posting of selectors to watch and attend cricket matches and emails in this regard shall be addressed to the CEO,” the CoA stated.

The following conditions were also decided upon by the CoA.

1. The Chairpersons of the respective Selection Committees or Administrative Manager (in case of Overseas Tour) shall prepare true and accurate minutes of every meeting and after the team or a selection or change/replacement is announced, the Chairperson shall forward the said minutes of the meeting, duly signed by him to the Hon. Secretary so that the Hon. Secretary can keep and maintain records.

2. The Selection Committee does not need any approval either from the Hon. Secretary or the CEO in relation to any selection made or change or replacement in the team.