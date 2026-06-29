Major changes incoming for Pakistan’s red-ball set up as star pacers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah set to be dismissed

The PCB is set to name the final 17-man squad later this week and the same group will also travel to England for a 3-match Test series immediately after the Caribbean tour

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File photo of Shaheen Afridi from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. (Credits: IANS)

In a massive development, Pakistan has completely overhauled its fast-bowling department for the upcoming Test tour of the West Indies. In a major shake-up, the selectors have dropped senior pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Hasan Ali from the squad, alongside veteran spin bowler Noman Ali. The Pakistan Cricket Board is reportedly unhappy with the way things have proceeded, especially in the longer formats.

Time and time again, former Pakistan cricketers have called for the PCB to foresee things and make major changes to the side by leaving out players who are unfit or have underperformed. And now, it seems as if everything is falling into place.

After the disappointing result Pakistan’s most recent 2-0 away Test series defeat against Bangladesh, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi gave the selection committee, led by Aaqib Javed, full authority to revamp the team.

The management now views Shaheen, Naseem, and Hasan primarily as white-ball players, while the 39-year-old Noman has been left out to make room for younger spinners like Arafat Minhas.

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Experienced red-ball specialists Muhammad Abbas (36) and Muhammad Ali (33) will now lead the new-look pace attack. Both bowlers are currently playing county cricket in England and will travel directly to the Caribbean. The rest of the fast-bowling unit includes Khurrum Shehzad, all-rounder Aamer Jamal, and Naseem Shah’s younger brother, teenager Ubaid Shah, who receives his first call-up.

Muhammad Abbas, 36, Muhammad Ali 33, Khurrum Shehzad, 27, and uncapped Ubaid Shah will be leading the pace attack in the upcoming series with Aamer Jamal, 29, included as the pace-bowling all-rounder,” a source close to PCB said.

The PCB is set to name the final 17-man squad later this week. This same group will also travel to England for a 3-match Test series immediately after the Caribbean tour.

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Pakistan’s tour of the West Indies kicks off with a four-day warm-up match. The first Test begins on July 25 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad, followed by the second and final Test on August 2 in Port of Spain.