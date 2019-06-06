ICC World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni and his gloves have stirred controversy. Former India skipper Dhoni was spotted wearing the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces. While fans loved his way of paying tribute to the soldiers, it did not go down well with ICC. ICC has urged BCCI to ask Dhoni to remove it. This has stirred controversy and Dhoni is receiving massive support. Fans want him to sport it against Australia on Sunday as well. Some fans are also asking BCCI to speak it out with ICC and not agree to their terms. In between all this, Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) has taken to Twitter and made his stand clear. He feels Dhoni should keep wearing it as it represents the finest of Indian Army. “Dear Lt Col @ msdhoni You are an officer of Para Regt. Don’t take off those gloves. Balidaan is a badge of honour. It represents the finest of Indian Army. I have always looked at that badge with awe & respect. The nation stands with you. Jai Hind Major Gaurav Arya (Retd),” read his post.

Dear Lt Col @msdhoni You are an officer of Para Regt. Don’t take off those gloves. Balidaan is a badge of honour. It’s represents the finest of Indian Army. I have always looked at that badge with awe & respect. The nation stands with you. Jai Hind

Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) pic.twitter.com/IbOZ0SDEEy — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) June 6, 2019

Meanwhile, ICC General Manager, Strategic Communications, said that the BCCI has been asked to get the symbol removed from Dhoni’s gloves. “We have requested the BCCI to get it removed,” she said.

The “Balidaan Badge” or the Army insignia was spotted on Dhoni’s gloves as television replays showed him stumping Phehlukwayo in the 40th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

Balidaan is a distinct insignia of the special forces, which form part of the Parachute Regiment. It has a commando dagger pointed downwards, with upward-extending wings extending from the blade and a scroll superimposed on the blade with “Balidaan” inscribed in Devanagari. Only Paramilitary Commandos are allowed to wear the Balidaan Badge.

Dhoni, who has been conferred an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment in 2011, had also undergone training under the Para Brigade in 2015.