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MAJOR setback for the Bangladesh team after win against Pakistan in ODI series, they are...

MAJOR setback for the Bangladesh team after win against Pakistan in ODI series, they are…

Bad news for Bangladesh cricket team after win against Pakistan in the ODI series. Take a look and read the full story.

Big trouble for BCB after win vs PAK in ODI series

The Pakistan team faced a heavy defeat against Bangladesh in the ODI series. The hosts thrashed them 2-1 in the contest.

Bangladesh players likely to miss PSL 2026

However, after the ODI series, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 will be played. Ahead of the tournament, the participation of the Bangladesh players in the league is in doubt. Due to the ongoing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is being careful and has left the final decision to the government.

BCB grants NOC to six players ahead of PSL 2026

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) gave NOC to six players: Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon (Lahore Qalandars), Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, and Rishad Hossain (Peshawar Zalmi). All these star players are set to join the teams, which will begin on March 26.

BCB chairman Nazmul Abedin reacts to the situation

However, the board will now consult the government before allowing the players to travel to Pakistan. “Of course, we will seek permission from the government before sending our cricketers for the PSL. Under normal circumstances, these things are not required. We provide clearance, they go, play, and return. But since the situation is not normal and there is a risk element concerning the players, obviously, we will discuss it with the government,” BCB chairman Nazmul Abedin stated to Cricbuzz.

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“We will seek to know from the government whether it will be safe to travel or not, and based on that government decision, we will have to take the ultimate call on whether the players will go or not. Because it is not actually possible for us to understand the situation there,” he added.

‘If the government tells us that it is safe to go’: Nazmul Abedin

Nazmul Abedin further said that, “It is possible for the government to know. The government will know, and if the government tells us that it is safe to go and the players can travel, then the players will go. But, in principle, we have decided that we will give the NOC and they will go to play. But it depends on the situation at that time,”

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