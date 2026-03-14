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Major shake-up in New Zealand cricket ahead of tours as PSL 2026...

Major shake-up in New Zealand cricket ahead of tours as PSL 2026…

New Zealand cricket faces a major change ahead of their upcoming tours due to the PSL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Big change in New Zealand team due to PSL 2026

A big update from the New Zealand team, who are known for their great performance in cricket. As we have also seen their performance in the recent tournament, ICC Mne’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Ronchi and Oram are set to coach Islamabad United in PSL 2026

However, the update from the New Zealand team is that assistant coaches Luke Ronchi and Jacob Oram are set to take charge of Islamabad United in the upcoming PSL 2026. This happens even though it conflicts with New Zealand T20 series against South Africa in March and their Bangladesh tour in April.

Luke Ronchi, who is New Zealand’s batting coach, was appointed head coach of Islamabad United in January. However, he has played three seasons for the team and debut for PSL in 2017-18.

New Zealand manager Mike Sandle reacts on update

Reflecting on this update, New Zealand manager Mike Sandle said, “This is a fantastic opportunity for Luke and Jake to further their coaching experience and hone their skills outside of the New Zealand cricket environment.”

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“Just like our players, our coaches are in high demand around the world. We believe Luke and Jake will not only benefit personally from their time in the PSL, but will also bring back knowledge and insight that will be useful to the Black Caps and New Zealand Cricket in the future,” he added.

Scheduling conflicts with New Zealand’s T20 and Bangladesh tours

However, New Zealand are set to play five match T20I series against South Africa from March 15 to 25, with the PSL scheduled to begin on March 26. New Zealand will then tour Bangladesh, playing three ODIs and three T20Is, but the dates for the tour have not yet been announced.

Temporary replacements for Ronchi and Oram during New Zealand tous

In Ronchi and Oram’s absence, Wellington coach Jonny Bassett-Graham and New Zealand Cricket Network coach Graeme Aldridge will assist head coach Rob Walter during the South Africa series. Canterbury’s Brendon Donkers will take over for the Bangladesh tour.

“It will be great to have Jonny, Graeme and Brendan join the Black Caps and I’m sure they will learn a lot from their time in this environment and experience working with our players and support staff,” Sandle said.

“Their involvement will naturally strengthen our high-performance coaching depth, and we hope these coaches will be able to apply some of their learnings to their domestic setups, which will also benefit them,” he added.

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