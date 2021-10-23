MAK vs AM Dream11 Tips And Prediction Afghanistan One Day Tournament

Mis Ainak Region vs Amo Region Dream11 Team Prediction Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s MAK vs AM at Kandahar Cricket Stadium: In match no. 9 of Afghanistan One Day Cup 2021 on Saturday, Amo Region will take on Mis Ainak Region at the Kandahar Cricket Stadium. The Afghan One-Day Cup 2021 MAK vs AM match will begin at 10 AM IST – October 23 in India. Mis Ainak Region are currently second in the Afghan ODD points table, having won two out of their three matches. They defeated Speen Ghar Region by 35 runs in their previous match. Amo Region, on the other hand, are comfortably perched atop the Afghanistan One Day Tournament standings, winning three in three. They defeated Boost Region by six wickets in their last match. Here is the Afghanistan ODD Tournament Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MAK vs AM Dream11 Team Prediction, MAK vs AM Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODD game, MAK vs AM Playing 11s Afghanistan One Day Tournament, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Mis Ainak Region vs Amo Region, Fantasy Playing Tips – Afghanistan One Day Tournament.Also Read - CES vs AMD Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Cyprus Match 25: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Hints- Cyprus Eagles vs Amdocs CC, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T10 Match at Ypsonas Ground at 9:30 PM IST October 22 Friday

TOSS: The Afghanistan One Day Tournament match toss between Amo Region and Mis Ainak Region will take place at 9:30 AM (IST) – October 23 in India. Also Read - BUL vs SWI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Valletta Cup T20 Match 3: Captain, Vice-Captain- Bulgaria vs Switzerland, Playing 11s, Team News SWI Today's T20 at Marsa Sports Complex at 5:30 PM IST October 22 Friday

Time: 10 AM IST Also Read - SL vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 12: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Hints - Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's Group A T20 Match at Sharjah Stadium at 7:30 PM IST October 22 Friday

Venue: Kandahar Cricket Stadium.

MAK vs AM My Dream11 Team

Yousuf Shah, Nasir Jamal, Farhan Zakhil (VC), Abdul Malik, Rahmanullah Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal (C), Abdul Wasi Noori, Ibrahim Safi, Noor Ahmad, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Saleem Safi.

MAK vs AM Probable Playing XIs

Mis Ainak Region – Naveed Obaid, Yousuf Shah (wk), Shahidullah Kamal (C), Ghamai Zadran, Rahmanullah Zadran, Fazal Zazai, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Noor Ahmad, M Hashum, Yousuf Zazai.

Amo Region – Farhan Zakhil, Abdul Malik, Zubair Ahmadi, Nasir Jamal (C), Yahya Khan, Haji Murad Muradi (wk), Jamshid Khan, Abdul Wasi Noori, Mohibullah Zurmati, Ibrahim Safi, Saleem Safi.

MAK vs AM Squads

Mis Ainak Region (MAK): Ghamai Zadran, Naseer Ahmad, Naveed Obaid, Rahim Mangal, Rahmanullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah (C), Asghar Atal, Fazal Niazai, Hashim, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Shahidullah Kamal, Masood Gurbaz (WK), Yousuf Shah (WK), Fazal Khan, Haseebullah, Hashim-Khalil Gurbaz, Niamatullah Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar.

Amo Region (AM): Abdul Malik,Farhan Zakhil, Imran Mir, Javed Ahmadi, Nasir Jamal, Zia ul Haq Eisakhil , Abdul Wasi, Arab Momand, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ibrahim Safi, Juma Gul, Mohammadullah Zurmati, Haji Murad Muradi, Mohammad Wasim, Ihsanullah Mandozai, Jamshid Khan, Kamil Kakar, Mohammad Saleem, Yahya Khan, Zohaib Zamankhil.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AM Dream11 Team/ MAK Dream11 Team/ Amo Region Dream11 Team/ Mis Ainak Region Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.