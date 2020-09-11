MAK vs BOD Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Mis Ainak Knights vs Boost Defenders Dream11 Team Prediction Shpageeza T20 League – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today’s MAK vs BOD at Kabul International Cricket Stadium: In the 11th match of the ongoing T20 league in Afghanistan, Mis Ainak Knights will be up against Boost Defenders. Also Read - ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team Hints, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips: England vs Australia 2020, 1st ODI Old Trafford, Manchester at 5:30 PM IST Friday September 11

Knights were second in the points tally after having won two of their three matches while losing the other to be at four points. Defenders are second from last with one win and two defeats for two points. Also Read - NOT vs LAN Dream11 Team Predictions, English T20 Blast: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire at Trent Bridge, Nottingham 10:30 PM IST Friday September 11

The seventh edition of the T20 tournament got underway from September 6 and is to continue till September 18. The event was to start from September 13 but was rescheduled for an earlier start to avoid a clash with the Indian Premier League which starts from September 19. Also Read - ESS vs SUR Dream11 Team Predictions, English T20 Blast: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Essex vs Surrey at County Ground, Chelmsford 6:30 PM IST Friday September 11

A total of six teams are participating in the tournament including Mis Ainak Knights, Band-e-Amir Dragons, Amo Sharks, Speen Ghar Tigers, Kabul Eagles and Boost Defenders. The 15 league matches will be followed by the playoffs comprising two qualifiers and an eliminator. Final will be played on September 16.

TOSS: The Shpageeza T20 League 2020 match toss between Mis Ainak Knights and Boost Defenders will take place at 2:00 PM (IST) – September 11.

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium

MAK vs BOD My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Shahzad (captain), Shapoor Zadran (vice-captain), Bahar Ali, Munir Ahmad, Shahidullah Kamal, Sayed Shirzad, Abdullah Mazari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Imran Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat

MAK vs BOD Squads

Boost Defenders: Wahid Khan, Munir Ahmad, Imran Janat, Nisar Wahdat, Zia-ul-Haq, Naseebullah Sherdali, Hanzala, Waqarullah Ishaq, Mohammad Alam, Abdul Wahid Khan, Abdullah Tarakhil, Tahir Khan, Dastagir Khan, Nawid Mohammad Kabir, Rahmat Shah, Ihsanullah, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Sayed Shirzad, Mohammad Saleem, Amir Hamza, Ishaq Zazai, Ihsanullah

Mis Ainak Knights: Abdullah Mazari, Mohammadullah Hamkar, Jamshid Mirakhil, Hanif Zadran, Mohammad Shahzad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ghamai Zadran, Bahar Ali, Pakhtoon Sarfaraz, Shahidullah, Abdul Rahman, Shapoor Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Afsar Zazai, Najeeb Tarakal, Sadiqullah Pacha, Mohammad Bilal, Ibrahim Khan, Abdul Rahman, Abidullah Taniwal, Zabiullah Sardarzai, Dawlat Zadran, Abdul Baqi

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MAK Dream11 Team/ BOD Dream11 Team/ Mis Ainak Knights Dream11 Team/ Boost Defenders Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips & Prediction/ Online Cricket Tips and more.