MAK vs BOS Dream11 Tips And Prediction Afghanistan One Day Tournament

Mis Ainak Region vs Boost Region Dream11 Team Prediction Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today's MAK vs BOS at Kandahar Cricket Stadium: In semifinal 2 of Afghanistan One Day Cup 2021 on Wednesday, Boost Region will take on Mis Ainak Region at the Kandahar Cricket Stadium. The Afghan One-Day Cup 2021 MAK vs BOS match will begin at 10 AM IST – October 27 in India. Mis Ainak Region started their tournament with a loss against Boost Region by 7 wickets and didn't look back thereafter and won their next 3 matches on the trot to finish 2nd in the standings with 6 points. Meanwhile, Boost Region are slightly out of form at the moment having lost their last 2 matches against Band-e-Amir-Region and Amo Region. However, they have beaten Mis Ainak Region by 7 wickets in the previous meeting.

TOSS: The Afghanistan One Day Tournament match toss between Boost Region and Mis Ainak Region will take place at 9:30 AM (IST) – October 27 in India.

Time: 10 AM IST

Venue: Kandahar Cricket Stadium.

MAK vs BOS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Munir Ahmad, Yousuf Shah

Batters – Ihsanullah Janat, Darwish Rasooli, Asghar Atal, Rahmanullah Zadran

All-rounders – Wahidullah Kamal (C), Waqar Ishaqzai (VC)

Bowlers – Noor Ahmad, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Yamin- Ahmadzai

MAK vs BOS Probable Playing XIs

Mis Ainak Region – Naveed Obaid, Yousuf Shah (wk), Shahidullah Kamal (C), Asghar Atal, Rahmanullah Zadran, Fazal Zazai, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Noor Ahmad, M Hashum, Yousuf Zazai.

Boost Region – Nasibullah Sherdali, Ihsanullah Janat, Ainuddin Kakar (wk), Munir Ahmad (C), Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ibrahim, Waqarullah Ishaqzai, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sayed Shirzad, Abdul Baqi, Nawid Mohammad Kabir.

MAK vs BOS Squads

Mis Ainak Region (MAK): Ghamai Zadran, Naseer Ahmad, Naveed Obaid, Rahim Mangal, Rahmanullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah (C), Asghar Atal, Fazal Niazai, Hashim, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Shahidullah Kamal, Masood Gurbaz (WK), Yousuf Shah (WK), Fazal Khan, Haseebullah, Hashim-Khalil Gurbaz, Niamatullah Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar.

Boost Region (BOS): Munir Ahmad (C), Ihsanullah, Mohammad Ibrahim, Darwish Rasooli, Ainuddin Kakar (WK), Nasibullah Sherdali, Waqarullah Ishaq, Abdul Baqi, Yamin Ahmadzai, Nawid Mohammad Kabir, Sayed Shirzad,

Ahmad Zia, Noman Shah.

