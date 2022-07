MAK vs PZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 Fantasy Hints

MAK vs PZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Mis Ainak Knights vs Pamir Zalmi, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul 2.45 PM IST July 25, Monday.

Here is the Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MAK vs PZ Dream11 Team Prediction, MAK vs PZ Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MAK vs PZ Playing 11s Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Mis Ainak Knights vs Pamir Zalmi, Fantasy Playing Tips – Shpageeza Cricket League 2022.

TOSS – The Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 toss between MAK and PZ will take place at 2.15 PM IST

Time – July 25, 2.35 PM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul.

MAK vs PZ Dream11 Team

Ghamai Zadran(C), Dawlat Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rahmat Shah(VC), Nangeyalia Kharote, Sayed Shirzad, Zahir Khan, Mir Hamza, Mohammed Shahzad, Noor Ali Zadran, Riaz Hassan.

MAK vs PZ Probable Playing XI

Mis Ainak Knights: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Asghar Afghan, Zahir Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Amir Hamza (c), Gulbadin Naib, Riaz Hassan, Bilal Sami, Mir Hamza, Iftekhar Ahmad, Ihsanullah Katawazai

Pamir Zalmi: Shapoor Zadran(c), Ghamai Zadran, Fazal Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Noor Ali Zadran, Sayed Shirzad, Abdul-Majeed Khan-Alam, Rokhan Barakzai, Waheedullah Shafaq(wk), Dawlat Zadran, Arshad Khan