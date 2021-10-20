MAK vs SG Dream11 Tips And Prediction Afghanistan One Day Tournament

Mis Ainak Region vs Speen Ghar Region Dream11 Team Prediction Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today's MAK vs SG at Kandahar Cricket Stadium: In match no. 6 of Afghanistan One Day Cup 2021 on Wednesday, Speen Ghar Region will take on Mis Ainak Region at the Kandahar Cricket Stadium. The Afghan One-Day Cup 2021 MAK vs SG match will begin at 10 AM IST – October 20 in India. Mis Ainak Region made a strong comeback after losing their opening match against Boost Region. In their last match against Band-e-Amir Region, Mis Ainak Region registered a 6-wicket victory. With their current form, they will be the favourites to win the upcoming fixture. Speen Ghar Region, on the other hand, have lost both the matches that they played against Amo Region and Boost Region by a margin of 44 and 37 runs respectively.

TOSS: The Afghanistan One Day Tournament match toss between Speen Ghar Region and Mis Ainak Region will take place at 9:30 AM (IST) – October 20 in India.

Time: 10 AM IST

Venue: Kandahar Cricket Stadium.

MAK vs SG My Dream11 Team

Yousuf Shah, Rahmat Shah, Nasir Khan, Ghamai Zadran, Bahir Shah, Shahidullah Kamal (VC), Tahir Adil (C), Bahar Ali Shinwari, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Farhad Momand, Haseeb Ullah.

MAK vs SG Probable Playing XIs

Mis Ainak Region – Asghar Atal, Yousuf Shah (wk), Ghamai Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Abdul Rahim Mangal, Shahidullah Kamal (C), Fazal Zazai, Hashim Khalil Gurbaz, Noor Ahmad, Haseeb Ullah, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi.

Speen Ghar Region – Tariq Stanikzai, Nasir Khan (C), Bahar Ali Shinwari, Tahir Adil, Farhad Momand, Ismat Alam, Shabir Noori, Bahir Shah, Shawkat Zaman, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Abdul Rashid-Naseri.

MAK vs SG Squads

Mis Ainak Region (MAK): Ghamai Zadran, Naseer Ahmad, Naveed Obaid, Rahim Mangal, Rahmanullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah (C), Asghar Atal, Fazal Niazai, Hashim, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Shahidullah Kamal, Masood Gurbaz (WK), Yousuf Shah (WK), Fazal Khan, Haseebullah, Hashim-Khalil Gurbaz, Niamatullah Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar.

Speen Ghar Region (SG): I Alikhil, M Ishaq, W Shafaq, N Khan, B Shah, S Noori, S Zaman, B A Shinwari, T Surkhorodi, T Stanikzai, M Musa, T Adil, A Mohammadi, A A Noori, A Alam, F Momand, B Shah, I Alam, Z Shehzad, A Rashid N.

