MAL vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECI Malta-Austria T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Malta vs Austria, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Marsa Sports Club 12.45 PM IST February 19, Sunday

MAL vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

MAL vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECI Malta-Austria T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Malta vs Austria, Playing 11s For Today's Match Marsa Sports Club 12.45 PM IST February 19, Sunday.



TOSS – The ECI Malta-Austria T10 Series match toss between Malta and Austria will take place at 12.15 PM IST

Time – 12.45 PM IST February 19, Sunday

Venue: Marsa Sports Club.

MAL vs AUT Dream11 Team

Keeper – Mehar Cheema(C)

Batsmen – Basil George, Razmal Shigiwal, Klair Kailash

All-rounders – Daniel Eckstein, Varun Prasath(vc), Fanyan Mughal

Bowlers – Waseem Abbas, Umair Tariq, Itibarshah Deedar, Zeshan Arif.

MAL vs AUT Probable Playing XIs

Malta: Affy Khan, Basil George, Darshit Patankar, Fanyan Mughal, Fazil Rahman, Heinrich Gericke, Milton Devasia, Niraj Khanna, Ryan Bastiansz, Varun Prasath, Vidusha Rashmika

Austria: Aqib Iqbal, Armaan Randhawa, Asif Zazai, Baseer Khan, Daniel Eckstein, Itibarshah Deedar, Jaweed Zadran, Klair Kailash, Mehar Cheema, Mirza Ahsan, Razmal Shigiwal.

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

