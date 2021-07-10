MAL vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction

MAL vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, 4th T20I Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Malta vs Belgium, 6 PM IST, July 10.

Malta vs Belgium 4th T20I Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MAL vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction, MAL vs BEL Fantasy Cricket Prediction 4th T20I game, MAL vs BEL Probable XIs, Malta vs Belgium 4th T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Malta vs Belgium, Fantasy Playing Tips – Malta vs Belgium 4th T20I.

TOSS: The 4th T20I match toss between Malta vs Belgium will take place at 5:30 PM (IST) – July 10, Saturday.

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

MAL vs BEL My Dream11 Team

Heinrich Gericke, Shaheryar Butt, Wahidullah Usmani, Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Zeeshan Khan, Varun Thamotharam, Ashok Bishnoi, Saber Zakhil, Ashiqullah Said, Sheraz Sheikh, Niraj Khanna.

Captain: Heinrich Gericke. Vice-Captain: Sabel Zakhil.

MAL vs BEL Probable Playing XIs

Malta Heinrich Gericke, Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Zeeshan Khan, Gopal Chaturvedi, Bikram Arora, Varun Thamotharam, Ashok Bishnoi, Washeem Abbas, Sujesh Appu, Niraj Khanna, Amar Sharma.

Belgium Sherul Mehta, Shaheryar Butt, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Wahidullah Usmani, Saqlain Ali, Khalid Ahmadi, Saber Zakhil, Murid Ekrami, Ashiqullah Said, Nemish Mehta, Sheraz Sheikh.

MAL vs BEL SQUADS

Malta

Bikram Arora (c), Washeem Abbas, Sujesh Appu, Samuel Aquilina, Muhammed Bilal, Ashok Bishnoi, Gopal Chaturvedi, Heinrich Gericke, Zeeshan Khan, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal, Amar Sharma, Ravinder Singh, Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Varun Thamotharam.

Belgium

Shaheryar Butt (c), Khalid Ahmadi, Saqlain Ali, Murid Ekrami, Sazzad Hosen, Syed Jamil, Hakim Khaksar, Latif Mamoon, Nemish Mehta, Sherul Mehta, Muhammad Muneeb, Burman Niaz, Ashiqullah Said, Sheraz Sheikh, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Wahidullah Usmani, Saber Zakhil.

