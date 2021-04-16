MAL vs CK Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode Portugal T10

Malo CC vs Coimbra Knights Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Portugal T10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's MAL vs CK at Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo: In the match no. 13 of FanCode Portugal T10 tournament, Malo CC will take on Coimbra Knights at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Monday. The FanCode Portugal T10 MAL vs CK match will start at 10 PM IST – April 16. Malo are on a three-game winning streak and will look to make it four out of four when they face the Coimbra Knights. They are currently occupying the third position in the ECS T10 Portugal standings, winning three of their four matches so far. Meanwhile, Coimbra Knights will be very disappointed with their performance in the ECS T10 Portugal so far. They have won just one of their six matches and lying at the fifth spot in the points table. In their last game, Coimbra Knights suffered a defeat against Miranda Dragons. Here is the FanCode Portugal T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and MAL vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction, MAL vs CK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, MAL vs CK Probable XIs FanCode Portugal T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Malo CC vs Coimbra Knights, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode Portugal T10.

TOSS: The FanCode Portugal T10 toss between Malo CC and Coimbra Knights will take place at 9:30 PM IST – April 16.

Time: 10 PM IST.

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

MAL vs CK My Dream11 Team

MD Zaman, Amir Zaib, Mian Mehmood, Panda Waddup, Syed Maisam (C), Najam Shahzad (VC), Tony Madeira, Miguel Stoneman, Assad Mehmood, Chris Redhead, Qasir Hameed.

MAL vs CK Probable Playing XIs

Malo CC: Mian Mehmood (C), Zafar Ali, Zulfiqar Shah, Syed Maisam, Amir Zaib, Aamer Ikram, Najam Shahzad, Syed Ali, Assad Mehmood, Jayesh Popat (WK), Yasir Sabir.

Coimbra Knights: Chris Redhead (C), Pedro Madeira, Panda Waddup, MD Zaman (WK), Miguel Stoneman, Lovey Saini, Andrew Winter, Parth Mukesh, Qasir Hameed, Tom Nicholas, Tony Madeira.

MAL vs CK Squads

Malo CC: Zulfiqar Shah, Mian Mehmood (C), Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Zafar Ali, Shan Aziz, Jayesh Popat (WK), Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Syed Ali, Yasir Sabir and Raj Popat.

Coimbra Knights: Francoise Stoman, Chris Redhead (C), Andrew Winter, Tony Madeira, Pedro Madeira, MD Zaman (WK), Buks Stoneman, Panda Waddup, Parth Mukesh, Tom Nicholas, Miguel Stoneman, Colin McCluskie, Guprit Sandhu, Sukwinder Singh, Lovey Saini and Mohit Sharma.

