MAL vs FIG Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cartaxo

Malo CC vs Fighters CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cartaxo- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's MAL vs FIG at Cartaxo Cricket Ground: In the highly-awaited FINAL of ECS T10 Cartaxo tournament, top two teams of the tournament – Fighters CC and Malo CC will square against each other at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground on Saturday. The ECS T10 Cartaxo MAL vs FIG match will start at 10:30 PM IST – September 11.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cartaxo toss between Fighters CC and Malo CC will take place at 9:45 PM IST – September 11.

Time: 10:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground.

MAL vs FIG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers Gurlal Singh

Batsmen – Amir Zaid (C), Gagandeep- Singh, Mian Shahid, Aamer Ikram

All-rounders – Balwinder Singh, Imran Rao, Mandeep Mall

Bowlers – Assad Mehmood (VC), Najam Shahzad, Zohaib Sarwar

MAL vs FIG Probable Playing XIs

Malo CC: Mian Shahid (C), Jayesh Popat (wk), Amir Zaib, Assad Mehmood, Aamer Ikram, Junaid Ali, Yasir Sabir, Zulfiqar Shah, Najam Shahzad, Gulfam Shahid, Syed Maisam.

Fighters CC: Zohaib Sarwar, Balwinder Singh, Imran Rao, Mandeep Mall, Gagandeep Singh, Mandeep Singh Jr. (C), Gurlal Singh, Ravi, Varinder Singh, Ravinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh.

MAL vs FIG Squads

Malo CC: Mian Mehmood (C), Zulfiqar Shah, Amir Zaib, Najam Shahzad, Aamer Ikram, Syed Maisam, Junaid Ali, Jayesh Popat(wk), Assad Mehmood, Yasir Sabir, Gulfam Shahid, Shan Aziz, Mohammad Irfan, Ajay Kansal.

Fighters CC: Ravi Ravi, Lalit Kumar, Gurwinder Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Amarjeet Singh, Parwinder Singh, Imran Rao, Gurlal Singh, Arpit Kumar Yadav, Mandeep Singh (C), Muhammad Shan, Ravinder Singh, Imran Rao, Gurlal Singh.

