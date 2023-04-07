Home

Sports

MAL vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, FanCode Portugal ECS T10 Semi-Final 2: Captain, Vice-captain – Malo Qalandars vs Fighters CC, Today’s Probable XIs at Gucherre Cricket Ground at 3 PM IST April 7 Friday

MAL vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, FanCode Portugal ECS T10 Semi-Final 2: Captain, Vice-captain – Malo Qalandars vs Fighters CC, Today’s Probable XIs at Gucherre Cricket Ground at 3 PM IST April 7 Friday

Malo Qalandars vs Fighters CC Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Portugal ECS T10 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MAL vs FIG, FanCode Portugal ECS T10, Gorkha 11 Dream11 Team Player List, Oeiras Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Malo Qalandars vs Fighters CC, Online Cricket Tips Malo Qalandars vs Fighters CC Portugal ECS T10, Fantasy Playing Tips - Portugal ECS T10.

MAL vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

MAL vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, FanCode Portugal ECS T10 Semi-Final 2: Malo Qalandars vs Fighters CC Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Portugal ECS T10 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MAL vs FIG, FanCode Portugal ECS T10, Gorkha 11 Dream11 Team Player List, Oeiras Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Malo Qalandars vs Fighters CC, Online Cricket Tips Malo Qalandars vs Fighters CC Portugal ECS T10, Fantasy Playing Tips – Portugal ECS T10. MAL vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, FanCode Portugal ECS T10 Semi-Final 2: Captain, Vice-captain – Malo Qalandars vs Fighters CC, Today’s Probable XIs at Gucherre Cricket Ground at 3 PM IST April 7 Friday.

TOSS: The FanCode Portugal ECS T10 toss between Malo Qalandars and Fighters CC will take place at 2:30 PM IST – on April 7.

You may like to read

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria, Portugal.

MAL vs FIG Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: V Singh

Batters: H Sahota

All-rounders: A Singh, N Shahzad, D Singh, B Ram, A Sarwar, S Maisam(vc)

Bowlers: M Singh Jr, G Singh, Rahul(c).

MAL vs FIG Probable Playing XIs

Malo Qalandars: Amandeep Singh, Mian Shahid ©, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Roushan Singh (wk), Zulfiqar Shah, Jayesh Popat, Assad Mehmood, Adnan Gondal, Asim Sarwar, Aamer Ikram

Fighters CC: Gursewak Singh, Mandeep Singh Jr (c), Parwinder Singh (wk), Gurwinder Singh, Lalit Kumar, Varinder Singh Virk, Harjot Sahota, Muhammad Bilal, Baljinder Ram, Rahul, Dalwinder Singh

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.