MAL vs IR Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode Portugal T10

Malo CC vs Indian Royals Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Portugal T10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's MAL vs IR at Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo: In the match no. 39 of FanCode Portugal T10 tournament, Malo CC will take on Indian Royals at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Sunday. The FanCode Portugal T10 MAL vs IR match will start at 10 PM IST – April 25. Malo are currently in third spot on the points table with seven wins and two defeats so far.. Going into this encounter, Malo will aim to better their spot in the table with a win over the Royals. On the other hand, Indian Royals are at the fifth spot with four wins and four defeats in the competition.

TOSS: The FanCode Portugal T10 toss between Malo CC and Indian Royals will take place at 11:30 PM IST – April 26.

Time: 12 AM IST.

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

MAL vs IR My Dream11 Team

Muhammad Saad (C), Mian Mehmood Shahid, Zulfiqar Shah, Jaswinder Kumar, Jasbinder Singh, Amandeep Singh (VC), Najam Shahzad, Syed Maisam, Assad Mehmood, Sukhwinder Singh, Syed Ali Naqi.

MAL vs IR Probable Playing XIs

Malo CC: Jayesh Popat (wk), Assad Mehmood, Muhammad Sulaman, Raj Popat, Zulfiqar Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Najam Shahzad, Mian Mehmood (C), Syed Maisam, Yasir Sabir, Waleed Ijaz.

Indian Royals: Muhammad Saad, Jaswinder Kumar, Faisal Riaz, Yogesh Sharma, Ahmadur Siddiqui, Sukhwinder Singh (C), Manjeet Singh (wk), Jasbinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Jatinder Singh, Syed Ali Naqi.

MAL vs IR Squads

Malo CC: Zulfiqar Shah, Mian Mehmood, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Zafar Ali, Shan Aziz, Jayesh Popat, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Syed Ali, Yasir Sabir, Raj Popat.

Indian Royals: Sukhwinder Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Manjeet Singh, Ishwar Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Muhammad Saad, Dhiraj Minhas, Sourabh Sandhu, Abu Sufyan, Yogesh Sharma, Faisal Riaz, Jatinder Singh, Rohit Kumar, Harmolak Singh, Ahmadur Siddiqui.

