Dream11 Team Prediction Malmo Cricket Club vs Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening, 20th T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s MAL vs KACC at Limhamnsfaltet: In the twentieth match of the ongoing ECS T10-Malmo in Sweden, Malmo Cricket Club will face Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening at 9:00 PM IST in a Group B match. Also Read - AF vs ACC Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10-Malmo: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Ariana AKIF vs Ariana Cricket Club, 19th T10 at Limhamnsfaltet at 7:00 PM IST Thursday August 6

The Group B matches got underway from Wednesday. Today’s matches will confirm which other two teams will join Malmohus Cricket Club and Karlskrona Cricket Clun in the semi-finals. Also Read - KACC vs AF Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10-Malmo: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening vs Ariana AKIF, 17th T10 at Limhamnsfaltet at 3:00 PM IST Thursday August 6

Five matches were scheduled for the day and the semi-finals and final will be played on Friday. Also Read - GCC vs KACC Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10-Malmo: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Gothenburg Cricket Club vs Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening, 15th T10 at Limhamnsfaltet at 9:00 PM IST Wednesday August 5

Malmo Cricket Club lost both their matches while Karlskrona and Gothenburg too suffered defeats in the only matches they played on Wednesday.

European Cricket Series continues its run with the ECS T10-Malmo getting underway from August 3 in Malmo. A total of ten teams are taking part in the event with 25 matches across five days. The teams have been divided into two groups – A and B. Group A comprises Malmo Kings Cricket Club, Helsingborg Royals, Evergreen Cricket Club, Karlskrona Cricket Club and Malmohus Cricket Club. Group B will include Ariana Cricket Club, Ariana AKIF, Gothenburg Cricket Club, Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening and Malmo Cricket Club.

All the matches will be played at Limhamnsfaltet in Malmo (Sweden).

Toss: The toss between Malmo Cricket Club and Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening will take place at 8:30 PM (IST).

Time: 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Limhamnsfaltet



MAL vs KACC My Dream11 Team

H Rafiq (captain), S Rahman (vice-captain), Z Taqawi, B Zalgham, S Karamat, R Mohan Reddy, N Mathur, H Zalgham, R Sharma, S Ishaq, Z Rahman

MAL vs KACC Squads

Malmo Cricket Club: Husain Cheema, Hammad Rafiq, Nikhil Mathur, Yarjan Mohammadi, Momin Khan, Qaiser Munir, Hasan Cheema, Hassan Zaigham, Pradeep Bhardwaj, Harris Aziz, Saad Mohammad, Tarequllah Arab, Rajan Sharma, Sanaullah Habibzai, Zaker Taqawi, Abdur Rahman Sudais, Bilal Zaigham, Saqlain Karamat, Sunny Sharma, Gurdev Singh, Muhammad Asif

Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening: Bin Yamin, Rama Mohan Reddy, Muhammad Ayaz Hussain, Muhammad Tarar, Zia Rahman, Yawar Saeed, Mohammad Wakas, Narasimha Nannuri, Sher Rahman, Ehsan Ullah Khan, Mohsin Ullah Safi, Farhad Zamani, Amir Zada, Shahbaz Ishaq, Farhad Zamani

