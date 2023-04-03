Home

MAL vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, FanCode Portugal ECS T10: Captain, Vice-captain – Malo vs Lisbon Super Giants, Today’s Probable XIs at Gucherre Cricket Ground at 1 PM IST April 3 Monday

MAL vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS: The FanCode Portugal ECS T10 toss between Malo and Lisbon Super Giants will take place at 12:30 PM IST – on April 3.

Time: 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria, Portugal.



MAL vs LSG Dream11 Team

Amandeep Singh, Mian Shahid, Zafar Ali, Amir Zaib(vc), Sooraj Sukumaran, Anthony Chambers, Jaswant Singh, Rutulbhai Chaudhari, Jigneshkumar Maheta, Roushan Singh(c), Anupkumar Shrivastav.

MAL vs LSG Probable Playing XIs

Malo (MAL): Amandeep Singh, Mian Shahid(C), Zafar Ali, Amir Zaib, Muhammad Asim Sarwar, Syed Maisam, Zulfiqar Shah, Roushan Singh(WK), Jayesh Popat(WK), Assad Mehmood, Muhammad Rizwan-VI

Lisbon Super Giants (LSG): Sooraj Sukumaran, Anthony Chambers, Jaswant Singh, Rutulbhai Chaudhari, Ankit Singh, Anupkumar Shrivastav(WK)(C), Suman Bhowmik, Shivankar Sharma, Atul Vaghela, Jigneshkumar Maheta, Ronak Patel-I

