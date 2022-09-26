Published: September 26, 2022 10:38 AM IST

MAL vs LUX Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

MAL vs LUX Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Fantasy Hints MAL vs LUX Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Malta vs Luxembourg, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 5 PM IST September 26, Monday. Here is the Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MAL vs LUX Dream11 Team Prediction, MAL vs LUX Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MAL vs LUX Playing 11s Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Malta vs Luxembourg, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 ECC T10 2022 European Cricket Championship 2022 Series. MAL vs LUX Dream11 Team Varun Prasath Thomotharam, Bikram Arora(C), Amar Sharma, Basil George, Azeem Sathi, TC Barker(VC), Anoop Orsu, Oscar Whiteman, Darshit Patankar, Eldhose Mathew, Bilal Khan MAL vs LUX Probable Playing XI Malta: Samuel Stanislaus, Varun Prasath Thomotharam, Bikram Arora(C), Amar Sharma, Basil George, Azeem Sathi, Waseem Abbas, Gaurav Maithani, Darshit Patankar, Eldhose Mathew, Bilal Khan Luxembourg: TC Barker(C), Anoop Orsu, Oscar Whiteman, DT Martin, Marcus Cope, Vikram Vijh, Mohit Dixit, T Whiteman, WJ Cope, Pankaj Malav, A Dhingra. Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

