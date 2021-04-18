Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips

MAL vs NED Nepal T20 Tri-Series: Check Captain, Fantasy XI For Malaysia vs Netherlands at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur April 18, Sunday 01:00 PM IST:

Malaysia vs Netherlands Dream11 Team Prediction Nepal T20 Tri Series – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MAL vs NED, Nepal T20 Tri Series, Malaysia Dream11 Team Player List, Netherlands Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Malaysia vs Netherlands Nepal T20 Tri Series, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – MAL vs NED T20 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction – Malaysia vs Netherlands Nepal T20 Tri Series, Fantasy Prediction – Nepal T20 Tri Series.

MAL vs NED Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The Nepal T20 Tri-Series between Malaysia and Netherlands will start from 1:00 PM IST – April 18, Sunday

Match Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

MAL vs NED My Dream11 Team

Virandeep Singh, Ben Cooper, Max O’Dowd, Anwar Arudin, Peter Sealar, Khizar Hayat, Sharwin Muniyandi, Syed Aziz, Paul van Meekaran, Fitri Sham, Pawandeep Singh.

Captain: Syed Aziz. Vice-captain: Max O’Dowd.

MAL vs NED Probable Playing XIs

Malaysia

Ahmad Faiz (C), Aminuddin Ramly, Anwar Arudin, Anwar Rahman, Khizar Hayat, Syazrul Idrus, Fitri Sham, Pavandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Virandeep Singh (WK), Sharvin Muniandy.

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar (C), Ben Cooper, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (WK), Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Tonny Staal, Julian de Mey.

MAL vs NED Full Squads

Malaysia

Ahmad Faiz (C), Ainool Hafizs, Aminuddin Ramly, Anwar Arudin, Anwar Rahman, Khizar Hayat, Syazrul Idrus, Fitri Sham, Muhammad Wafiq, Dhivendra Morgan, Pavandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Virandeep Singh (WK), Shafiq Sharif (WK) and Sharvin Muniandy.

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar (C), Tobias Visee (WK), Ben Cooper, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (WK), Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Tonny Staal, Sebastiaan Braat and Julian de Mey.

