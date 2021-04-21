Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips

MAL vs NED Nepal T20 Tri-Series, Match 5: Check Captain, Fantasy XI For Malaysia vs Netherland at Tribhuvan Univ, Kirtipur April 21, Wednesday 01:00 PM IST: Also Read - SL vs BAN Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips 1st Test Bangladesh Tour of Sri Lanka 2021: Check Captain, Fantasy XI For Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh at Pallekele April 21, Wednesday 10:00 AM IST

Malaysia vs Netherland Dream11 Team Prediction Nepal T20 Tri-Series – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MAL vs NED, Nepal T20 Tri-Series, Malaysia Dream11 Team Player List, Netherland Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Malaysia vs Netherland Nepal T20 Tri-Series, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – MAL vs NED T20 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction – Malaysia vs Netherland Nepal T20 Tri-Series, Fantasy Prediction – Nepal T20 Tri-Series. Also Read - NEP vs NED Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips Nepal T20 Tri-Series, Match 4: Check Captain, Fantasy XI For Nepal vs Netherland at Tribhuvan Univ, Kirtipur April 20, Tuesday 01:00 PM IST

MAL vs NED Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The Nepal T20 Tri-Series between Malaysia and Netherlands will start from 1:00 PM IST – April 21, Wednesday. Also Read - NEP vs MAL Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips Nepal T20 Tri-Series, Match 3: Check Captain, Fantasy XI For Nepal vs Malaysia at Tribhuvan Univ, Kirtipur April 19, Monday 01:00 PM IST

Match Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

MAL vs NED My Dream11 Team

Virandeep Singh, Scott Edwards, Ben Cooper, Max O’Dowd, Aminuddin Ramly, Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Pavandeep Singh, Anwar Rahman

Captain: Max O’Dowd Vice-captain: Bas de Leede

MAL vs NED Probable Playing XIs

Malaysia

Ahmad Faiz (C), Virandeep Singh (wk), Anwar Arudin, Syed Aziz, Khizar Hayat, Sharvin Muniandy, Anwar Rahman, Aminuddin Ramly, Shafiq Sharif, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Wafiq

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar (C), Tobias Visee (wk), Ben Cooper, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tonny Staal, Scott Edwards, Philippe Boissevain, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Sebastiaan Braat.

SQUADS

Malaysia

Ahmad Faiz, Ainool Hafizs, Aminuddin Ramly, Anwar Arudin, Anwar Rahman, Khizar Hayat, Syazrul Idrus, Fitri Sham, Muhammad Wafiq, Dhivendra Morgan, Pavandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Virandeep Singh, Shafiq Sharif, Sharvin Muniandy.

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar (C), Tobias Visee (WK), Ben Cooper, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (WK), Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Tonny Staal, Sebastiaan Braat and Julian de Mey.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MAL Dream11 Team/ NED Dream11 Team/ Malaysia Dream11 Team Prediction/ Netherlands Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Nepal T20 Tri Series/ Online Cricket Tips and more.