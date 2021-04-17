MAL vs OCC Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode Portugal T10

Malo CC vs Oporto CC Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Portugal T10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s MAL vs OCC at Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo: In the match no. 23 of FanCode Portugal T10 tournament, Malo CC will take on Oporto CC at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Saturday. The FanCode Portugal T10 MAL vs OCC match will start at 10 PM IST – April 17. Malo had an incredible last couple of matches, beating Coimbra Knights convincingly on both occasions. They have won five out of their six matches so far and they placed at the third spot in the standings with 10 points. On the other hand, Oporto CC are undergoing a rough patch at the moment and they are yet to win a match in this tournament. They have lost all their four matches and are lying at the bottom of the table with no points. Here is the FanCode Portugal T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and MAL vs OCC Dream11 Team Prediction, MAL vs OCC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, MAL vs OCC Probable XIs FanCode Portugal T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Malo CC vs Oporto CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode Portugal T10. Also Read - JIB vs CIV Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Brescia Semi-Final 2: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today's Jinnah Brescia vs Cividate on Saturday, April 17

TOSS: The FanCode Portugal T10 toss between Malo CC and Oporto CC will take place at 9:30 PM IST – April 17. Also Read - BRE vs JAB Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Cricket Predictions ECS T10 Brescia 1st Semifinal: Captain, Vice-captain For Brescia CC vs Janjua Brescia, Today's Probable XIs at JCC Brescia Cricket at 12:30 PM IST April 17 Saturday

Time: 10 PM IST. Also Read - MAL vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips FanCode Portugal T10 Match 21: Captain, Vice-captain - Malo CC vs Coimbra Knights, Today's Probable XIs at Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo at 10 PM IST April 16 Monday

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

MAL vs OCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Premal Rajani

Batsmen – Mian Shahid (C), Amir Zaib, Raghu Raman (VC)

All-rounders – Junaid Khan II, Najam Shahzad, Syed Maisam, Anthony Chambers

Bowlers – Assad Mehmood, Khurram Shahzad, Syed Aftab Rashid

MAL vs OCC Probable Playing XIs

Malo CC: Jayesh Popat (wk), Assad Mehmood, Amir Zahib, Zulfiqar Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Najam Shahzad, Mian Shahid (C), Syed Maisam, Shan Aziz, Mohammad Sajid Izaz, Yasir Sabir.

Oporto CC: Premal Rajani (C), Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Kanaka Sabhapathy (wk), Anthony Chambers, Kuppuswamy Niranjankumar, James Graham, Junaid Khan, Nigel Jordan, Raghu Raman, Syed Aftab Rashid, Muhammad Ali Awan.

MAL vs OCC Squads

Malo CC: Madhukar Thapa (C), Anurag Paudel, Rahul Bhardwaj, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Binod Gyawali, Rahul Hudda, Azhar Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Mohsin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Jagroop Singh, Sripal Matta, Suman Ghimire, Faizal Rahim, Bimal Subedi, Kamal Deeo.

Oporto CC: Thomas Rogerson, Mark Weeks, John Rogerson, Kanaka Sabhapathy, Nigel Jordan, Jack Cunningham, Junaid Khan, John Zinkus, Premal Rajani (C/WK), Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Anthony Chambers, Jonathan Cooles, James Graham, Patrick Butcher, Neil Charles, Alexandre Camelo, Bhavin Sorathiya, Travis Cunningham, Euan Mackay, Adam Mackay, Sanath Gunawardena, Muhammad Ali Awan, Andrew Machaj, Mike Shannon and Syed Rashid.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MAL Dream11 Team/ OCC Dream11 Team/ Malo CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Oporto CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Portugal T10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.