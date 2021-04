MAL vs OEI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Portugal

Time: 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal

MAL vs OEI My Dream11 Team

K Gholiya, P Buccimazza, A Zaib, Z Shah, C Greenshields, N Shahzad, M Shahid, K Patel, S Kumar, A Mehmood, S A Mehdi.

Captain – A Zaib, Vice-captain – Z Shah.

MAL vs OEI Probable Playing XIs

Malo Zulfiqar Shah, Rana Sarwar, Mian Mehmood, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Muhammad Sulaman, Zafar Ali, Shan Aziz, Jayesh Popat, Amir Zaib, Syed Ali.

Oeiras K Gholiya, J Foster, M Adnan, J Balkrisna, K Rohit, M Hussain, P Buccimazza, R Narayan, S Ahmed, S Kumar and M Harris.

MAL vs OEI Squads

Malo – Mian Mehmood (C), Zulfiqar Shah, Rana Sarwar, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Tahir Mahmood, Khurram Shahzad, Sulaman Mian, Zafar Ali, Mohammad Sajid Izaz (WK), Shan Aziz (WK), Jayesh Popat (WK), Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Syed Ali, Yasir Sabir and Raj Popat.

Oeiras – Paulo Buccimazza, Mohon M F Hussain, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Kuldeep Gholiya, Ranjit Narayan, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Michael Harris, Salman Ahmed, Silkesh Deuchande, Parth Joujant, Nishant Prakash, Kapil Surendrakumar, Sunil Kumar, Prince Maratha, Shayaddur Rahman, Nishank Popat, John Foster

