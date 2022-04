MAL vs PNJ Dream11 Tips And Prediction ECS Cartaxo 2022 T10 Series

MAL vs PNJ Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Cartaxo 2022 T10 Series Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Malo and Punjab CC, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo at 03:00 PM IST April 9, Saturday:

Here is the ECS, Cartaxo 2022 T10 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MAL vs PNJ Dream11 Team Prediction, MAL vs PNJ Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MAL vs PNJ Playing 11s Cartaxo 2022 T10 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Malo and Punjab CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS , Cartaxo 2022 T10 Series.

TOSS – The ECS Portugal, Cartaxo 2022 T10 Series toss between Malo and Punjab CC will take place at 02:30 PM (IST).

Time – 3:00PM

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground

MAL vs PNJ My Dream11 Team

Abdul Qazi, Rana Sarwar, Imran Rao, Najam Shahzad (C), Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam (VC), Parveen Singh-Jr, Muzamal Abbas, Assad Mehmood, Syed Ali Naqi, Bilal Naseem

MAL vs PNJ Probable Playing XI

Malo: Zulfiqar Shah, Najam Shahzad(C), Amandeep Singh, Adnan Gondal, Shan Aziz, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Saim Ali(wk), Assad Mehmood, Yasir Sabir, Aamer Ikram

Punjab CC: Abdul Qazi, Arslan Ahmad, Imran Rao(C), Rana Sarwar(wk), Parveen Singh, Umar Muhammad, Muzamal Abbas, Bilal Nasir, Qaisar Ilyas, Bilal Naseem, Syed Ali Naqi