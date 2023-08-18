MAL vs ROM-A Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Home

MAL vs ROM-A Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECN Continental Cup T20I 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain Malta vs Romania A, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County 11.30 AM IST Aug 18, Friday

TOSS – The ECN Continental Cup T20I 2023 match 1 toss between Academic – Malta vs Romania A will take place at 11 AM IST

Time – August 18, Friday.

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, Bucharest.

MAL vs ROM-A Dream11 Team

Captain: A Ragshekar

Vice-Captain: Z Khan

Wicketkeeper: Y Ali

Batsmen: Z Khan, C Fernando, A Ragshekar, J Singh

All-Rounders: F Mughal, R Hashan, B Arora

Bowlers: E Mathew, J Khadka, W Abbas.

MAL vs ROM-A Squads

Malta: Darshit Patankar, Chanjal Sudarsanan, John Grima, Zeeshan Khan, Jaspal Singh, Samuel Stanislaus, Indika Perera, Jawinder Singh, Imran Ameer, Fanyan Mughal, Bikram Arora, Varun Prasath, Priyan Pushparajan, Muhammad Ajmal, Waseem Abbas, Eldhose Mathew

Romania A: Sheriyar Sohail, Chamalka Fernando, Anand Rajshekara, Kosala Ranathunga, Tehzeeb Ul Hassan, Yasir Ali, Rajith Hashan, Mohammad Sameed, Haidar Ali, Janitha Fernando, Joshak Khadka, Dilum Fernando, Aftab Ahmed Kayani, Safi Ahmad Umair

