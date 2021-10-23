MAL vs SWI Dream11 Team Predictions Valletta Cup T20

Malta vs Switzerland Dream11 Team Prediction Valletta Cup T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs SWI Today’s MAL vs SWI at Marsa Sports Complex: In match no. 5 of Valletta Cup T20 tournament, Malta will take on Switzerland at the Marsa Sports Complex on Saturday. The Valletta Cup T20 MAL vs SWI match will start at 3 PM IST – October 23. Malta got off to a good start to their Valletta Cup T20 campaign, as they defeated Gibraltar by a margin of 61 runs in the opening match. They are presently occupying the second spot in the points table and will look forward to carrying the same trend in the upcoming match. On the other hand, Switzerland also made a fabulous start to their Valletta T20 campaign with back-to-back wins on the opening day. In their first match, they beat Gibraltar followed by a convincing win over Bulgaria. With 2 wins from as many matches, Switzerland are placed at the top of the table with 4 points in their bag. Here is the Valletta Cup T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MAL vs SWI Dream11 Team Prediction, MAL vs SWI Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, MAL vs SWI Probable XIs Valletta Cup T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Malta vs Switzerland, Fantasy Playing Tips – Valletta Cup T20.Also Read - PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints WBBL T20 Match 13: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s - Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women, Team News for Today's T20 at Aurora Stadium at 1:35 PM IST October 23 Saturday

TOSS: The Valletta Cup T20 toss between Malta and Switzerland (Match 5) will take place at 2:30 PM IST – October 23. Also Read - BUL vs GIB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Valletta Cup T20 Match 4: Captain, Vice-Captain- Bulgaria vs Gibraltar, Playing 11s, Team News for Today's T20 at Marsa Sports Complex at 11:30 AM IST October 23 Saturday

Time: 3 PM IST. Also Read - MAK vs AM Dream11 Team Prediction Afghanistan One Day Tournament Match 9: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Hints, Probable XIs For Today's Mis Ainak Region vs Amo Region ODD Match at Kandahar Stadium 10 AM IST October 23 Saturday

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex.

MAL vs SWI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Heinrich Gericke

Batsmen – Samuel Stanislaus, Arjun Vinod, Bikram Arora

All-rounders – Aidan Andrews (VC), Ali Nayyer, Varun Prasath Thamotharam, Osama Mahmood (C)

Bowlers – Ashwin Vinod, Muhammad Bilal, Washeem Abbas

MAL vs SWI Probable Playing XIs

Malta: Basil George, Bikram Arora, Aaftab Khan (wk), Niraj Khanna, Varun Prasath Thamotharam, Samuel Stanislaus, Muhammad Bilal, Amar Sharma (Captain), Washeem Abbas, Heinrich Gericke, Kalki Kumar.

Switzerland: Muhammad Idrees Ul Haque, Nicolas Henderson (wk), Anser Mehmood (Captain), Arjun Vinod, Aidan Andrews, Ali Nayyer, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Asad Mahmood, Ashwin Vinod, Osama Mahmood, Aneesh Kumar.

MAL vs SWI Squads

Malta: Amar Sharma (C), Bikram Arora, Heinrich Gericke, Bilal Muhammad, Niraj Khanna, Samuel Stanislaus, Varun Prasath, Waseem Abbas, Basil George, Kalki Kumar, Aaftab Khan (wk), Thilan Parera, Zeeshan Khan.

Switzerland: Faheem Nazir, Muhammad Idrees Ul Haque, Aidan Andrews, Anser Mehmood, Arjun Vinod, Nicolas Henderson (C), Noorkhan Ahmadi, Osama Mahmood, Ali Nayyer, Ashwin Vinod, Asad Mahmood, Nicolas Henderson, Arjun Vinod.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MAL Dream11 Team/ SWI Dream11 Team/ Malta Dream11 Team Prediction/ Switzerland Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Valletta Cup T20/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.