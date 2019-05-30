Nobel Peace Prize recipient Malala Yousufzai threw shade at India in the opening ceremony of the ICC World Cup 2019 in front of Buckingham Palace in London on Thursday. During the event, a friendly gully cricket challenge was conducted that brought together cricketers and celebrities from across the countries attending the opening ceremony. The former Indian skipper Anil Kumble and Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar represented India, while from Pakistan it was Malala Yousufzai alongside the former cricketer Azhar Ali.
After the game ended, and India lost a great defeat at the last position, Yousufzai on being asked about her team’s performance jokingly said, “Pakistan, we were okay, not too bad. We came seventh. But at least we were not last like India.”
WATCH VIDEO —
Although the words were said in a joking spirit, many people called her out on Twitter for showing negative attitude and called it “hate towards India”. This was despite her covering up the remark by adding that she hopes the game would unite people and is played in the right spirit. It is true that emotions run high when it is a match between the rival countries, India and Pakistan and a 60-second friendly match was enough to show it.
Here’s how the Twitter world reacted over Malala’s comments during the WC opening ceremony:-
The host team, England finished at the top with 74 runs followed by Australia who came second with 64 runs. Pakistan, New Zealand, Bangladesh and India were among the lowest scoring teams who failed to cross the 20-run mark.
The Nobel laureate has been an active supporter and an advocate of women’s cricket in Pakistan and has talked about the importance of women participating in sports on various occasions.