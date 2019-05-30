Nobel Peace Prize recipient Malala Yousufzai threw shade at India in the opening ceremony of the ICC World Cup 2019 in front of Buckingham Palace in London on Thursday. During the event, a friendly gully cricket challenge was conducted that brought together cricketers and celebrities from across the countries attending the opening ceremony. The former Indian skipper Anil Kumble and Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar represented India, while from Pakistan it was Malala Yousufzai alongside the former cricketer Azhar Ali.

After the game ended, and India lost a great defeat at the last position, Yousufzai on being asked about her team’s performance jokingly said, “Pakistan, we were okay, not too bad. We came seventh. But at least we were not last like India.”

WATCH VIDEO —

You praise Pakistan, a nation where you can’t go.

You demean India like a typical brainwashed Pakistani, yet India is a nation which you can safely visit.

Stop being petty and disgusting @Malala. pic.twitter.com/MGugFTKCfV — VJ (@vinayak_jain) May 30, 2019



Although the words were said in a joking spirit, many people called her out on Twitter for showing negative attitude and called it “hate towards India”. This was despite her covering up the remark by adding that she hopes the game would unite people and is played in the right spirit. It is true that emotions run high when it is a match between the rival countries, India and Pakistan and a 60-second friendly match was enough to show it.

Here’s how the Twitter world reacted over Malala’s comments during the WC opening ceremony:-

Pakistan which gave bullets to .@Malala is still prioritized by her n India which admired her courage n supported her uninhibited gets condemned by her!This is d true nationalism n a lesson for all those living in India who condemn d nation even 4 perceived threats. Kudos to her! https://t.co/gHKntxPVYW — Adv. Somnath Bharti (@attorneybharti) May 30, 2019

Demeaning India like a typical Pakistani. Stop being petty and disgusting @Malala pic.twitter.com/Arr6iLocnU — Basavaraj RW (@b_wantamutte) May 30, 2019

Malala insulted India at a WC event! An essential condition for winning a nobel for peace is to rise above petty and hateful nationalism. You clearly don’t deserve the award @Malala Feel free to block me like you block anyone who points out your hypocrisy 😄 pic.twitter.com/rzNNSIQwfY — Monica (@TrulyMonica) May 30, 2019

You cheer for the country from which you fled, which you are afraid to stay even now and you demean India which holds a 6-0 Record in real WC encounters. Lady, the game is on 16th and we Indians will have a smile then. This is what happens when fame gets into one’s head.@Malala pic.twitter.com/upIQhj5xX3 — Chandan KrishnaMurthy (@mechankris) May 30, 2019

@Malala @ImranKhanPTI

This is mindset of Pakistani all about. Even if one in Nobel winner. Different aims ours was to have fun. Yours to malign. pic.twitter.com/SqgYrxXNSB — JustIndian (@minooaj) May 30, 2019

Typical Pakistani mindset from this overrated malala.

She is happy that India came last.

She doesn’t even have the courage to live in her country,yet she takes on India here.

Where was she when teenage Hindu girls in Pakistan were forcefully converted to Islam and married?#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/mUjL8F8IOg — Akki (@akkiakki973798) May 30, 2019

Don’t know why ICC invited Malala, that Nobel Prize winner said Pakistan will be happy that they came 7th(in 60 second game) because India came last. Absolute state of her who came representing Pakistan. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 29, 2019



The host team, England finished at the top with 74 runs followed by Australia who came second with 64 runs. Pakistan, New Zealand, Bangladesh and India were among the lowest scoring teams who failed to cross the 20-run mark.

The Nobel laureate has been an active supporter and an advocate of women’s cricket in Pakistan and has talked about the importance of women participating in sports on various occasions.