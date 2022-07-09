Kuala Lampur: Shuttler HS Prannoy riding his red-hot form, storms into semi-finals of Malaysia Masters 2022 beating World no.14 Kanta Tsuneyama in straight sets. Prannoy, searching for his first BWF title in five years, beat Tsuneyama 25-23, 22-20 in the 60-minute men’s singles quarterfinal clash to reach the last-four stage.Also Read - Highlights HS Prannoy vs Kanta Tsuneyama, Malaysian Masters Q/F Score: Prannoy Storms Into Semis With Straight Set Wins Over Tsuneyama

The Indian shuttler, ranked 19th, saved a game point in the opener and two game points after the change of ends against the world No 14 Japanese to script an impressive comeback. The 29-year-old Prannoy, India’s only remaining challenge at the meet, will now take on world No. 13 Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong for a place in Sunday’s final. Also Read - Malaysia Open: HS Prannoy Continues Fine Form, Stuns World No. 4 Chao Tien Chen

Storm alert in Kuala Lumpur 🚨⚡

Name: @PRANNOYHSPRI 😉 The beast has booked himself a place in the last-4 of #MalaysiaMasters2022 after a sensational 25-23, 22-20 win over WR-14 🇯🇵’s Kanta Tsuneyama in the QFs 🔥#MalaysiaMastersSuper500#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/lAsh2cDUWW — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 8, 2022

Prannoy will face a tough challenge in the semi-final as his previous track record goes against him. Earlier in Indonesia Open 2022, H.S. Prannoy lost 16-21, 15-21 to Chinas Zhao Junpeng in the men’s singles semifinals at the Istoria Stadium.

The 29-year-old Prannoy was the lone Indian badminton player left in the BWF Super 1000 event after most of the shuttlers, including top names like P.V Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth had made early exits.

Inputs from IANS