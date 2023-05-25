Home

Malaysia Masters 2023: Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Enter Quarterfinals In Kuala Lumpur

PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth will all play their quarterfinal matches of Malaysia Masters 2023 on Friday.

PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy entered The quarterfinals of Malaysia Masters 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Top Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu entered the quarterfinals of the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2023 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Srikanth got the better of world no. 5 Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in men’s singles in straight games 21-19, 21-19. He will face Indonesia’s Christian Adinata in last-eight clash on Friday.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu comfortably won against Japanese opponent Aya Ohori in two sets of 21-16, 21-11 in just 40 minutes in the pre-quarterfinals. The Indian has been in brilliant touch in this mega tournament as she had defeated Denmark’s L. Christophersen in three sets in the round of 32 on Wednesday.

In the quarterfinals, Sindhu will lock horns against Chinese Zhang Yi Man on Friday. Meanwhile, world no.7 Prannoy continued his dominance in the BWF World Tour Super 500 event by knocking out All England champion Li Shi Feng of China with a stunning come from behind victory. Prannoy won 13-21, 21-16, 21-11. He will next face Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto.

This year is an important for Indian shuttlers, as they will be competing in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

(Written By – Utkarsh Rathour)

